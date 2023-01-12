Six Nations and Netflix join forces for docu-series ahead of Championship

Netflix have confirmed that they will produce a series on the Six Nations this year. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The Six Nations and Netflix have entered a partnership to produce a series based on the 2022 Championship, which begins next month.

The news, which was exclusively revealed by City A.M. in October, will see fans taken into the world of Six Nations rugby and cover behind-the-scenes moments.

Netflix announced the project alongside a second announcement which confirmed a series would be produced around the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Netflix yesterday released the trailer for its golf series Full Swing, today released the trailer for the fifth instalment of Drive to Survive, and will tomorrow release the first five episodes of its tennis documentary Break Point.

“This eclectic group of new and returning series reinforces that we are committed to delivering the best sports stories to our fans,” Brandon Riegg, vice president of unscripted and documentary series at Netflix said.

“By going behind-the-scenes of the world’s biggest sporting events with unprecedented access, we have a unique opportunity to share the triumphs, tribulations and drama of these iconic moments with our hundreds of millions of global members.”

City A.M. reported last year that talks were close to completion and that both sides had agreed on a format for the series.

Today’s revelations will mark an exciting time for rugby fans.

The Six Nations begin in early February with France the defending champions.

Both England and Wales have new coaching teams while Ireland will be looking to build upon their recent form.

Scotland and Italy, too, will be hoping to put together a series of wins in the Championship ahead of the World Cup later this year.