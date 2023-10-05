Where to watch the Rugby World Cup in London

It is the final weekend of fixtures in the pool stages of this Rugby World Cup and bars and pubs across London are waiting to be graced with your presence. Here’s where City A.M. are watching this weekend.

Tyrwhitt Arms

Charles Tyrwhitt, whose ambassadors include former England internationals Matt Dawson and Jason Robinson, occasionally open the Tyrwhitt Arms for England rugby games.

Not a common occurrence, tickets tend to be hard to come by but City A.M. have secured a spot for the England v Samoa match on Saturday.

You’ll need to keep your ears to the ground as to when the next event is taking bookings but it’s one of the best ways to take in the World Cup.

World Cup at The Prince

Having tried The Prince in West Brompton last weekend, City A.M. will be returning to the establishment as a certainty.

A lively, ventilated space has screens, a DJ and stunning party vibes for the World Cup.

It may not be too ideal if your bag is a match with commentary, but the steak accompaniment was superb – if a little overdone – and the margaritas weren’t short on tequila.

With a number of good spots nearby, including the Atlas down the road, this part of west London is a real hotbed for a good, sensible evening out.

Clubhouse 5

In the heart of London, Leicester Square based Clubhouse 5 offers a superb number of screens, drink options and food for your rugby viewing.

Whether you’re there for a single game or for a three-match marathon, there’s plenty of options to try.

A good, lively atmosphere, Clubhouse 5 should come alive as England score try after try after try.

Dockside Vaults

This spot in St Katharine Dock sees a number of vaults which sit over 30 people a pop donned with a television screen.

Entry costs £5 while entry with a welcome pint will set you back £10.

Food is available to order and the 10 large screens make for plenty of viewing space.