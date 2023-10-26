Where to watch the Rugby World Cup final in London this weekend

It is here, the finals weekend of the Rugby World Cup. Tomorrow England are in action ahead of Saturday’s final between South Africa and New Zealand.

Here are City A.M.’s top London spots to take in the action.

Nordic Bar, Fitzrova

This new listing in the heart of London looks to be a great addition to the World Cup rugby scene.

Scandinavian themed, Nordic offers viking meat platters and a range of taps.

We love a theme at City A.M. so this is a winner for us.

Sound Cafe, Marble Arch

The surprise of the tournament for us has been this gem in the lobby of the Cumberland Hotel in Marble Arch.

Drinks are 50 per cent off from kick-off to full-time (except champagne) and the vibe was brilliant, especially as the majority Irish crowd watched their side exit the Rugby World Cup in the quarter-finals.

Northwood, Angel

This fairly new bar in the Islington shopping centre, Northwood is a modern and classy take on the sports bar with a great range of taps and food options.

They get the smaller things right, comfy chairs, ample space and good acoustics, while also keeping up appearances with a solid amount of televisions.

It may be slightly cold this weekend but the outdoor space on the mezzanine is super fun for the World Cup.

The Prince, West Brompton

Unassuming on the outside, The Prince in West Brompton is a stunning location for cocktails and World Cup rugby.

It has a party vibe and a DJ, and though it lacks a huge number of screens it does have large projector pull-downs for your viewing pleasure.

These spots have been experienced by City A.M. employees and recommended for sports viewing.