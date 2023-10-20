Springboks should dismantle England by 20 points in World Cup

Watching South Africa edge France in the Rugby World Cup on Sunday evening was extraordinary, maybe one of the very best games of oval ball I have ever seen. (Photo by Anthony Bibard/FEP/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Watching South Africa edge France in the Rugby World Cup on Sunday evening was extraordinary, maybe one of the very best games of oval ball I have ever seen.

And I am in no doubt that the Springboks will beat England this weekend, despite my run of poor predictions last week in the quarter-finals.

South Africa are ballsy, exciting, brutal and efficient. They have a stocked arsenal and are undoubtedly favourites for this weekend.

I adored the way they approached Sunday’s game: calling scrums from marks, making early but tactical substitutions, making the most of the greatest attributes their players have.

For me, France are the best team in the world – I still believe that – but South Africa had their number and shone in Paris.

Skinned by Springboks

I remember in my latter years on the sevens circuit I used to come up against Cheslin Kolbe, and I am not embarrassed to say he skinned me once or twice on the field.

Many have said it before but he is genuinely one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He has so many elements to his game in both defence and attack.

In contrast, I look at England’s back-three players and I don’t see anybody who will make a World XV in there.

Marcus Smith impressed at full-back against Fiji but given the way South Africa like to use the boot, Steve Borthwick’s side must revert back to Freddie Steward.

They, too, need to stick with Owen Farrell and No10 because a George Ford-led defence just won’t do it on Saturday.

England need to be at 100 per cent intensity for 80 minutes, much like they were against New Zealand four years ago, and they will have to keep the ball in play for as long as possible.

If England revert to a set-piece match, they will lose – it is as simple as that. If they allow South Africa to have ample time on the ball in the midfield, they’ll probably lose.

Borthwick’s men need to be on it and they need to be near perfection.

And their prize? A probable match against New Zealand in the final.

SA v FRA

The prize

Last week I said Argentina had one big performance in them and I still believe that because it certainly did not come against Wales.

Sure, they beat Warren Gatland’s side but the Welsh lost that match as much as Argentina won it.

And Michael Cheika’s side will be targeting this match against the All Blacks on Friday – it would be incredible to see the Pumas in the final.

Much like England they will need to be virtually flawless to have a chance, but they beat New Zealand a few years ago with Australian Angus Gardner as referee and he is the man in the middle again this weekend.

I believe we are looking at a southern hemisphere final between New Zealand and South Africa and it would take two huge upsets to dislodge that possibility.

But it has been said before and it will be said again: knockout rugby is a different beast and

form doesn’t matter – whether that’s beating a top side like New Zealand or South Africa did last week or whether it is being unbeaten in the tournament like England are.

There are two games left for each of the remaining four sides, and every semi-finalist will be doing everything in their power to ensure they’re competing in the final and not the also-rans’ third place play-off come the end of the month.

Former England Sevens captain Ollie Phillips last week swam the English Channel to raise money for Head for Change, a charity aspiring to achieve positive change for brain health in sport. Follow Ollie on Twitter to donate.