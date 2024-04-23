Champions Cup final could be bumped from ITV1 to make room for FA Cup

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 29: A TV camera operator wears a mask during the Sky Bet League Two Play Off Final between Exeter City v Northampton Town at Wembley Stadium on June 29, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Broadcaster ITV is facing a scheduling conundrum next month with the FA Cup final and the Champions Cup rugby final set to take place on the same day at the same time.

Due to the derby between Manchester United and Manchester City being one requiring heightened security, the kick-off was moved to 3pm.

But the Champions Cup final, also set for 25 May, will get underway at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 2:45.

It means ITV, who have the rights to both finals, are likely going to need to bump off one of the finals to a minor channel.

The broadcaster shares the rights for the FA Cup final with the BBC and will be in a free-to-air war for viewers when the two Mancunian clubs meet.

ITV shares the rugby rights with TNT Sport with the free-to-air option often helping to bump views.

The 2022 Premiership Rugby final was bumped to ITV4 because it clashed with Royal Ascot.

The Metropolitan Police are yet to comment on the logistics of having two major finals, but can challenge the proposals should safety be a risk.

While fans know who will be in the final of the FA Cup competition – after Manchester City beat Chelsea and Manchester United scraped past Coventry – fans do not know who will contest the Champions Cup final.

English duo Northampton Saints and Harlequins remain in the final four alongside French giants Toulouse and Irish stalwarts Leinster.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will also host the second tier Challenge Cup final a day before the Champions Cup final on 25 May.

English side Gloucester join Italians Benetton, Irish side Connacht and South African side the Sharks in the final four.

ITV, European rugby bosses EPCR and Champions Cup sponsors Investec were all approached for comment.