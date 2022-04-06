World Cup TV guide: Which channel is showing England’s games at Qatar 2022?

England will face Iran, the USA and either Wales, Scotland or Ukraine in Group B at the Qatar 2022 World Cup

England’s opening match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup against Iran and a potential Home Nations clash with Wales or Scotland are to be shown on the BBC.

ITV will show England’s other group fixture, a Friday night game against the USA, and will have first refusal on their last 16 and quarter-final games, should they progress.

The BBC has the choice of semi-finals, while the final is traditionally shown on both the UK’s major terrestrial channels.

BBC head of TV sport Philip Bernie said: “We are very excited about our selection of matches.

“We have two England group games – their opening group game with Iran and then the enticing match up against either Wales, Scotland or Ukraine – as well as the heavyweight clash between Spain and Germany, big games involving Brazil, Argentina, Portugal, France and Belgium, and the first pick of the semi-finals.

“With extensive 24/7 coverage across BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, radio, online and social media, the World Cup promises to be a huge event to wrap up a major sporting year on the BBC.”

England must wait until the summer to learn whether Wales, Scotland or Ukraine join them, Iran and the USA in Group B at the World Cup in November and December.

Scotland are due to meet Ukraine in a play-off, with the winner facing Wales for the place at Qatar 2022. The conclusion to the European qualifying rounds was delayed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The World Cup is now in focus and we’re delighted to be able to bring viewers coverage of what promises to be some of the standout games of the tournament across ITV channels and our new free streaming service ITVX, which launches this autumn,” said ITV director of sport Niall Sloane.

“We’re kicking-off with the opening match and will show England’s group stage match against the USA as well as games involving tournament favourites such as Brazil, France, Argentina, Spain and the Netherlands.

“Plus, we have picks one and two of the round of 16 and pick one of the quarter-finals. The ITV Sport team is now looking forward to bringing viewers the very best of the first winter World Cup.”

TV guide: England’s Qatar 2022 World Cup group games

England v Iran: 1pm, Monday 21 November, BBC

England v USA: 7pm, Friday 25 November, ITV

England v Wales/Scotland/Ukraine: 7pm, Tuesday 29 December, BBC