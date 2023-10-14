Ireland will beat New Zealand and finally win World Cup knockout

The pool stage of this Rugby World Cup provided some corking matches for fans new and old to get their teeth into, and I expect all four quarter-finals this weekend to be equally show-stopping.

The big game of the weekend for me sees Ireland take on New Zealand on Saturday night in Paris.

It’s hard not to get excited about Ireland but this really could be their year. They have never won a knockout match at the tournament and beating the All Blacks would be quite the way to break that duck.

Yes, they have a couple of injuries but Ireland have a better quality of depth at this World Cup than any of the other seven nations, and that could be a key component in lifting this trophy.

Since their opening match against France, the All Blacks have had a fairly easy ride and could be undercooked for this one. But there is a chance that Ian Foster and his men have been targeting this upset since the Emerald Isle went Down Under and beat them 2-1 in the summer series of 2022.

I think Ireland will come through this but it will be one almighty challenge.

Elsewhere this weekend I think we will see a sweep for the northern hemisphere sides; France will beat South Africa, Wales will topple Argentina and Fiji’s run will come to an end at the hands of England.

Les Bleus have been brilliant in this World Cup and holders South Africa will undoubtedly be their biggest challenge so far.

The two sides will be able to match one another in the forward department but I think France have shown more creativity in their backs play and that’s an element in which they outclass the Boks.

Wales have a really good shot at making the semi-finals and they will be happy to have Argentina out of the four southern hemisphere sides remaining.

But Michael Cheika and his Pumas, who were disappointing in the pool stages, are owed a solid performance and Wales will worry that it could come against them.

The neutral in me would love for Fiji to upset the apple cart and knock England out of this World Cup but the Englishman in me knows it’s pretty unlikely.

Fiji looked on the rocks in their defeat to Portugal and struggled with game management, something England have been good at despite the odd moment against Samoa.

The thing about World Cup knockout games is that form truly goes out of the window.

You know that the 80 minutes played this weekend will be the difference between jumping on the first plane home on Monday and sticking around for a shot at the biggest trophy in the sport. It’s do or die.

Former England Sevens captain Ollie Phillips last week swam the English Channel to raise money for Head for Change, a charity aspiring to achieve positive change for brain health in sport. Follow Ollie on Twitter to donate.