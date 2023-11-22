Challenge Cup in ‘advanced’ talks over sponsor, but not for this season

This year’s European Challenge Cup will mark a decade of the competition without a sponsor despite rugby chiefs insisting they are in advanced talks with potential suitors. (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

This year’s European Challenge Cup will mark a decade of the competition without a sponsor despite rugby chiefs insisting they are in advanced talks with potential suitors.

Europe’s second tier club competition has been without a sponsor since insurer Amlin had the title partnership in the 2013-14 season.

Some have said a title sponsor would help balance the books for many clubs who participate in the competition, which is second to the premier Champions Cup.

Read more Investec hand rugby vote of confidence with Champions Cup sponsorship

Matching Investec

Investec, who hold the main title sponsorship having taken over from Heineken in the summer, reportedly paid £40m for their five-year deal.

The South African-headquartered banking firm are capitalising on the inclusion of teams from where the world champions Springboks are based – 76 per cent of the South Africa team who lifted the William Webb Ellis trophy this month will feature across the two “European” leagues.

“The Challenge Cup could be elevated by a title partner,” Jacques Raynaud, chief executive of the competition’s governing body European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR).

“We are in advanced discussions but not advanced to a stage where by 8 December [first match] we will be able to announce.

“We would like to find the right partner to elevate the perception of the Challenge Cup.

“There is interest, and off the back of the World Cup there’s renewed interest because [teams are questioning] how you prolong rugby involvement or activation.

“I am confident but I want the right partner, in the same way we have found the right partner with Invested for the Champions Cup. But it will take a bit of time.”

Challenge Cup changes

This year’s Challenge Cup will see the return of invitational side the Cheetahs, who are South African but based out of Amsterdam for the sake of this competition having been camped in Italy last season.

The competition will also see, for the first time, Black Lion of Georgia with EPCR yesterday also announcing a commercial partnership with the country’s tourist board.

Raynaud and EPCR chairman Dominic McKay also confirmed that the number of parties interested in hosting the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals in 2025 and 2026 have been whittled down to a handful.

A location for next season’s competitions are expected in the first quarter of 2024 but the European bigwigs confirmed that locations such as Georgia are not options in the short term.

The Investec Champions Cup and Challenge Cup get underway on 8 December with matches in Clermont, Galway and Glasgow.