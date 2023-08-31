Investec hand rugby vote of confidence with Champions Cup sponsorship

Investec handed rugby a much-needed vote of confidence this morning with with wealth manager striking a deal to sponsor the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup.(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Investec has handed rugby a much-needed vote of confidence by striking a five-year deal to replace Heineken as sponsor of the Champions Cup.

Europe and South Africa’s premier club competition has been without a sponsor since the Dutch beer brand, involved since 1995, stepped away from the title association in June.

It represents a huge boost to rugby union following a period of financial woes – including the folding of three Premiership clubs last year and empty coffers following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Anglo-South African wealth manager Investec joins Champions Cup Rugby at a time when South African franchises look to establish themselves in the competitios, having joined the United Rugby Championship in recent seasons.

The deal was announced at Investec’s Gresham Street headquarters in the City of London as well as the firm’s Johannesburg base in front of Champions Cup bigwigs just a week out from the Rugby World Cup, which begins next Friday in Paris.

No details about the value of the deal were announced but it is understood to be the biggest sponsorship deal in the history of European Professional Club Rugby, which runs competition.

The Champions Cup sees teams from the four home nations – Ireland, France, Italy and South Africa –compete for the most prestigious trophy in club rugby.

Last year’s final saw La Rochelle topple Leinster for the second time in two years but the final was overshadowed by disciplinary issues surrounding Irish No10 Johnny Sexton.

“Champions Cup one of the biggest”

Investec chief executive Ruth Leas said: “This is a very significant partnership for our business. It is one of the world’s biggest rugby competitions.

“The global nature [of the competition] reflects our growing international presence. It is a tournament that’s a proud centre of rugby heritage – our sports sponsorships have been relevant in embedding our brand in society and helped us build our presence.

“Just as the world of business has changed, the world of sport is changing, we are committed to sustainability and diversity and looking to evolve the sport as we go forward.”

European Professional Club Rugby chairman Dominic McKay said: “We like to think we are a world leading organisation and we are supported by wonderful leagues.

“We are iconic, steeped in history – we’re quality. We have the best players and the best clubs playing in our competition.

“We want to use sport to inspire and we think the partnership with Investec, straddling hemispheres, will provide that. We share an ambition to develop – we want to grow into new markets.”

This year’s Challenge Cup will see clubs participate from the above nations, as well as a new entry from Georgian side Black Lion.

Investec, who have previously been involved in cricket’s Ashes and Super Rugby, recently saw their UK wealth arm merge with Rathbones‘.

The partnership does, however, continue a recent trend of Square Mile involvement in rugby with insurance group Howden recently getting on board with the British and Irish Lions.