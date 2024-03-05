Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Investec Champions Cup Barometer: Leinster back on the war path

Wales , United Kingdom – 2 March 2024; Michael Milne of Leinster with senior coach Jacques Nienaber after his side’s victory in the United Rugby Championship match between Cardiff and Leinster at Cardiff Arms Park in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo By Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

In the lead up to the 2023-24 Investec Champions Cup Round of 16, City A.M. has put together a barometer in partnership with Investec to assess which teams are hot – and which are not – ahead of April’s knockouts.

Team of the week: Leinster

Having lost in a friendly to Saracens last week Leinster returned to competitive action at the weekend and picked up a 33-20 victory in Cardiff.

Despite being down a couple of Ireland internationals to the Six Nations, the Dublin side were able to field a number of capped players and were strong throughout the battle with their Welsh opponents.

One of the favourites for this year’s Investec Champions Cup, Leinster will host Leicester next month in their Round of 16 battle.

It’s set to see thousands descend on the home of Irish Rugby, the Aviva Stadium, with Leinster’s momentum this week set to be key to their preparations.

Who’s hot

Glasgow Warriors are the only Scottish side left in the knockout round of the Champions Cup and they recorded a strong 19-9 win out in Italy against Benetton this weekend.

Five-time Champions Cup winners Toulouse’s campaign for title No6 continues in April against Racing 92 but the French side impressed in their 44-22 win over Perpignan this week.

Who’s not

In a cauldron of noise the Stormers lost 40-22 to fellow South African side the Bulls. They take on champions La Rochelle in the Round of 16.

Lyon had another poor week, losing 40-10 to Bayonne in France. They have a tough trip down to the Bulls in South Africa in April and need to start building some momentum.

Previous Investec Champions Cup Barometers