Investec Champions Cup Barometer: Exeter Chiefs riding momentum wave
In the lead up to the 2023-24 Investec Champions Cup Round of 16, City A.M. has put together a barometer in partnership with Investec to assess which teams are hot – and which are not – ahead of April’s knockouts.
Team of the week: Exeter Chiefs, England
It was a good weekend to be a fan of the Exeter Chiefs as the Devonshire club put 57 points past Welsh side Scarlets in a friendly match.
Exeter are warming up for a huge Investec Champions Cup Round of 16 tie at home to fellow Premiership side Bath in early April having impressed in their group stage matches.
Their 57-19 victory saw experience and youth combine to impress a strong Sandy Park crowd.
Expect the terraces to be full come their West Country Champions Cup knockout tie in two month’s time though.
Who’s hot
- Harlequins beat fellow Big Smoke side London Scottish 22-12 to continue important momentum ahead of their Round of 16 tie against Glasgow Warriors in April.
- Northampton Saints hailed a major success at the weekend with their Round of 16 Champions Cup tie against the might of Munster sold out eight weeks before kick-off.
Who’s not
- A youthful Leicester Tigers were beaten 27-0 by Championship side Nottingham which doesn’t bode well ahead of their huge tie against Leinster.
- Munster may have beaten the Crusaders recently but they’re still facing a number of injuries in key positions. They’ll hope players return before their Saints clash.
Previous Investec Champions Cup Barometers
1: Northampton, Saracens, Bulls, La Rochelle, Harlequins
2: Munster, Toulouse, La Rochelle, Racing 92, Lyon