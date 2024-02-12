Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Investec Champions Cup Barometer: Exeter Chiefs riding momentum wave

BARNET, ENGLAND – JANUARY 27: Ollie Devoto of Exeter makes a runduring the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Saracens and Exeter Chiefs at the StoneX Stadium on January 27, 2024 in Barnet, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

In the lead up to the 2023-24 Investec Champions Cup Round of 16, City A.M. has put together a barometer in partnership with Investec to assess which teams are hot – and which are not – ahead of April’s knockouts.

Team of the week: Exeter Chiefs, England

It was a good weekend to be a fan of the Exeter Chiefs as the Devonshire club put 57 points past Welsh side Scarlets in a friendly match.

Exeter are warming up for a huge Investec Champions Cup Round of 16 tie at home to fellow Premiership side Bath in early April having impressed in their group stage matches.

Their 57-19 victory saw experience and youth combine to impress a strong Sandy Park crowd.

Expect the terraces to be full come their West Country Champions Cup knockout tie in two month’s time though.

Who’s hot

Harlequins beat fellow Big Smoke side London Scottish 22-12 to continue important momentum ahead of their Round of 16 tie against Glasgow Warriors in April.

Northampton Saints hailed a major success at the weekend with their Round of 16 Champions Cup tie against the might of Munster sold out eight weeks before kick-off.

Who’s not

A youthful Leicester Tigers were beaten 27-0 by Championship side Nottingham which doesn’t bode well ahead of their huge tie against Leinster.

Munster may have beaten the Crusaders recently but they’re still facing a number of injuries in key positions. They’ll hope players return before their Saints clash.

Previous Investec Champions Cup Barometers

1: Northampton, Saracens, Bulls, La Rochelle, Harlequins

2: Munster, Toulouse, La Rochelle, Racing 92, Lyon