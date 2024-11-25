RFU boss Bill Sweeney paid £1.1m despite heavy losses

England Rugby chief executive Bill Sweeney was paid £1.1m in the last financial year despite the game struggling to stay on its feet.

It comes as the governing body for rugby in England announced record losses nearing £40m and confirmed there would be redundancies within the organisation.

The Rugby Football Union insists that their year, ending June 2024, was hit by a lack of autumn internationals as a result of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, and fewer Six Nations matches – down from three to two in 2024.

Sweeney’s package consists of a base salary and bonus of £742,000 in addition to £358,000 under what has been described as a “long-term incentive plan”.

It means the chief executive will take home a record package for a chief executive of an English governing body.

Sweeney said: “The RFU has planned well for this year, the fourth year in our business planning cycle, which is always a loss making due to increased costs associated with going to the Rugby World Cup and as a result of hosting fewer games at Allianz Stadium.

“Emerging from post-covid challenges, which saw significant lost revenues, substantial increases in costs and inflation, and a drop in player participation, we are now entering into a period of significant transformation with a great deal to be positive about.”

Added RFU board chair Tom Ilube: “We end this latest four-year cycle with a strong balance sheet, no debt, a robust cash position and positive profit and loss reserves. That is the result of strong leadership and hard work from everyone involved in rugby.”