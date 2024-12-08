Tom Willis makes mockery of England omission as Saracens bludgeon Bulls

Saracens began their Investec Champions Cup campaign with a bonus-point win over the Bulls

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall urged England to take note after No8 Tom Willis burnished his growing reputation with a man-of-the-match display in Saturday’s 27-5 Investec Champions Cup win over the Bulls.

Willis was surprisingly omitted from Steve Borthwick’s 36-man England squad for last month’s Autumn Nations Series but made a mockery of that as Sarries got their European campaign off to an impressive bonus-point victory at the StoneX Stadium.

The 25-year-old – younger brother of Toulouse flanker Jack Willis – underlined his superb start to the season by scoring a crucial try, making 40m from 17 carries and halting the visitors’ onslaught with 22 tackles.

“Tom has played well all year,” said McCall afterwards. “I know Steve Borthwick was keen to see how he was going to play at a higher level. Today we were playing against a big pack full of Springboks, and Tom still stood out. Hopefully they’ll take notice.”

Saracens had to battle to progress from their Champions Cup pool last year after losing their opening fixture away to the Bulls and eventually fell in the round of 16, but turned the tables this time against their South African opposition.

The physically imposing Bulls looked set to make their size advantage count when they went ahead in north London through winger Sebastian de Klerk’s try but Sarries responded through Wales prop Rhys Carre.

Storm Darragh was tormenting both sides – Fergus Burke missed two kicks before landing a penalty to put the hosts in front at half time – but Saracens’ ability to cope better with the conditions made a difference in the second half.

England captain Jamie George powered over the line to add their second try and Willis touched down the third, by which point the Bulls had been reduced to 13 men after Jannes Kirsten and De Klerk received yellow cards in quick succession.

There was still time for replacement Ben Earl – Borthwick’s current favourite in the No8 slot – to go over in the corner, secure maximum points and set up Saracens for next weekend’s trip to Paris to face Stade Francais.

The French giants lost 33-7 at Munster after they too had to play much of their second half with 13 men, with Pierre Azagoh and Baptiste Pesenti both shown red cards. Munster secured a bonus point with tries from Thaakir Abrahams, Shane Daly, Alex Kendellen and Tom Farrell.

Reigning Premiership champions Northampton Saints top Pool 3 after the first round of the Champions Cup, however, after they overwhelmed Castres 38-8 in diabolical conditions in the Midlands, also on Saturday.

Saints were out of the blocks quickly at Franklin’s Gardens to lead through captain Fraser Dingwall’s try, although Castres reduced the deficit with a Louis le Brun penalty as high winds inhibited the play.

THe hosts regained firm control when Temo Mayanavanua galloped over and Tommy Freeman threw a wide pass for Juarno Augustus to make the corner. Curtis Langdon secured the bonus point before No8 Augustus claimed his second.

Pierre Colonna touched down to give Castres some cheer but Henry Pollock rounded off an impressive Northampton show with a wonderful solo finish. They fly south to take on the Bulls next weekend.