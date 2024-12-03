Maher social media aide to be paid more by Bristol Bears than some players

Bristol Bears Women is hiring a social media specialist solely to work with new star signing Ilona Maher on a higher salary than most of the club’s players.

The West Country outfit this week signed one of the most recognisable faces in rugby, American sevens sensation Maher, and saw their follower numbers leap as a result.

The hire will be paid £30,000-£35,000 pro-rata to “tell the story of Bears Women during Ilona Maher’s stint, bringing to life characters and profiles throughout the Bears Women squad”.

“USA Eagle and social media sensation Ilona Maher is the most followed rugby player on the planet – and with the sevens star signing a three-month deal with Bristol Bears, we’re looking for a creative and dynamic social media manager to tell the story of her next blockbuster chapter in Bear Country,” Bristol’s job advert read.

Maher “confusion”

Wales and Gloucester-Hartpury player Cerys Hale said the big-money signing of Maher was a source of “confusion”, adding: “I know there are dedicated and hardworking athletes playing for the Bears, who can’t even get their expenses covered.”

Five of Bristol Bears’ players – Holly Aitchison, Lark Atkin-Davies, Sarah Bern, Hannah Botterman and Abbie Ward – were handed full-time England contracts earlier this year, meaning the Rugby Football Union contributes significantly to their personal paypacket.

But with the “remuneration cap” for a Premiership Women’s Rugby club below £250,000 it means Bristol’s new social media role will be paid more than a number of the club’s key players.

Current world player of the year Ellie Kildunne said in 2023 that club wages then were barely “liveable”.

The arrival of Maher into the Premiership in a season which precedes a home Rugby World Cup next year is a coup for the English game, which many insist has one of the strongest women’s leagues in the world.

Upon announcing the arrival of American, who finished as a runner-up on Dancing With the Stars this year, Bristol saw their Instagram page go from 25,000 followers to above 43,000 while the announcement on Maher’s TikTok reached just shy of 1m likes and 4.5m views.