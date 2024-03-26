Investec Champions Cup Barometer: Saracens up for Spurs repeat

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 23: Supporters enjoying the match atmosphere during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Saracens and Harlequins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 23, 2024 in London, England.(Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images)

In the lead up to the 2023-24 Investec Champions Cup Round of 16, City A.M. has put together a barometer in partnership with Investec to assess which teams are hot – and which are not – ahead of April’s knockouts.

Team of the week: Saracens, England

In one of just two fixtures at the weekend involving two sides both in the Investec Champions Cup Round of 16, the battle between Saracens and Harlequins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, scene of this year’s final, was incredible.

Saracens took the game by the scruff of the neck, scoring eight tries in a comprehensive 52-7 thrashing of their London rivals.

The biggest Sarries stars shone, including Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly and hookers Theo Dan and Jamie George.

The north Londoners sometimes look like their season is off the boil but they’re always simmering.

When they get going they’re one of the toughest teams to stop and expect the prospect of a final at the same venue to be a powerful motivator for Mark McCall’s men.

Champions Cup who’s hot…

Exeter Chiefs showed they can win ugly in their 25-16 victory over a stubborn Newcastle side. But their Round of 16 tie versus Bath will be a different proposition.

The Bulls proved they can go away to a difficult ground – in this case Newport – and come away with a win. Their 31-10 victory should lend them momentum.

…and who’s not

Leicester Tigers followed last week’s cup final loss with a second defeat to Gloucester in seven days. Could be a key psychological dent ahead of their Leinster showdown.

Harlequins were on the end of an embarrassing defeat at the weekend but they’ll be thankful they’re at home for their knockout tie against a quietly impressive Glasgow.

