Investec Champions Cup Barometer: Munster boosted by Murray move

EXETER, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 17: Munster’s Conor Murray during the Investec Champions Cup match between Exeter Chiefs and Munster Rugby at Sandy Park on December 17, 2023 in Exeter, England. (Photo by Bob Bradford – CameraSport via Getty Images)

In the lead up to the 2023-24 Investec Champions Cup Round of 16, City A.M. has put together a barometer in partnership with Investec to assess which teams are hot – and which are not – ahead of April’s knockouts.

Team of the week: Munster, Ireland

With almost no competitive club rugby across Europe at the weekend, teams have mostly had to take their wins from off-field matters and Munster look to have achieved one such boost ahead of the Investec Champions Cup last 16 tie with Northampton Saints next month.

The Irish province has reportedly agreed a new one-year contract with scrum-half stalwart Conor Murray, who helped his country win back-to-back Six Nations titles on Saturday.

International captain Peter Mahony is also said to have been offered a new Munster deal when his current central contract expires in the summer.

Champions Cup who’s hot…

The future looks bright for Premiership leaders Northampton, whose young back-row Henry Pollock starred as England clinched the Under-20 Six Nations at the weekend.

Racing 92’s hopes of retaining World Cup-winning South Africa captain Siya Kolisi have been boosted after Springboks boss Rassie Erasmus reportedly softened his stance.

…and who’s not

Leicester Tigers’ Champions Cup clash with Leinster has taken on greater significance after they lost the Premiership Rugby Cup final to Gloucester on Friday.

The Stormers have lost head of rugby Dave Wessels to the South Africa set-up just weeks out from their round of 16 meeting with holders La Rochelle.

Previous Investec Champions Cup Barometers