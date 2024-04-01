Investec Champions Cup Barometer: Warriors gear up for Quins
In the lead up to the 2023-24 Investec Champions Cup Round of 16, City A.M. has put together a barometer in partnership with Investec to assess which teams are hot – and which are not – ahead of this weekend’s knockouts.
Team of the week: Glasgow Warriors, Scotland
Llanelli is historically a tough place to go and win a game of rugby, but that’s something Glasgow did with ease at the weekend.
The Warriors’ 45-3 victory against the Scarlets in the United Rugby Championship will put them in good stead ahead of their Round of 16 tie against Harlequins this weekend in the Investec Champions Cup.
And to beat Quins down in London you’ll more than likely be required to score a heap of points in relentless fashion, something Glasgow managed in West Wales on Saturday.
They’ve got a huge number of internationals in their ranks and, as the final Scottish team remaining in the Champions Cup, are competing on behalf of their country.
Friday night’s opener should be a cracker at the Stoop, and Glasgow will be no easy feat for the hosts.
Champions Cup who’s hot…
Leinster, in traditional fashion, put out the big guns a week before the Champions Cup knockouts and demolished the South African Bulls 47-14.
Lyon are heading down to South Africa this weekend and set themselves up for the trip with a 27-10 victory over an impressive Bordeaux outfit.
… and who’s not
Bordeaux may have lost 27-10 to Lyon but they are on a good run. They’ll hope this blip doesn’t cause doubts ahead of their huge knockout tie against Saracens.
Bath tenaciously came from 40-3 down to lose 40-36 to Harlequins at the weekend but they can’t afford to be so sloppy when they take on Exeter Chiefs this weekend.
Previous Investec Champions Cup Barometers
- 1: Northampton, Saracens, Bulls, La Rochelle, Harlequins
- 2: Munster, Toulouse, La Rochelle, Racing 92, Lyon
- 3: Exeter Chiefs, Harlequins, Northampton Saints, Leicester Tigers, Munster
- 4: Leicester Tigers, Bulls, Stormers, Exeter Chiefs, Bordeaux
- 5: Saracens, Munster, Lyon, La Rochelle, Racing 92
- 6: Leinster, Glasgow, Toulouse, Stormers, Lyon
- 7: Bath, La Rochelle, Racing 92, Bordeaux, Toulouse
- 8: Munster, Northampton, Racing 92, Leicester, Stormers
- 9: Saracens, Exeter, Bulls, Leicester, Harlequins