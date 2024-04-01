Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Investec Champions Cup Barometer: Warriors gear up for Quins

LLANELLI, WALES – APRIL 29: Stafford McDowall of Glasgow Warriors. scores the team’s first try during the EPCR Challenge Cup Semi Final between Scarlets and Glasgow Warriors at Parc y Scarlets on April 29, 2023 in Llanelli, Wales. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

In the lead up to the 2023-24 Investec Champions Cup Round of 16, City A.M. has put together a barometer in partnership with Investec to assess which teams are hot – and which are not – ahead of this weekend’s knockouts.

Team of the week: Glasgow Warriors, Scotland

Llanelli is historically a tough place to go and win a game of rugby, but that’s something Glasgow did with ease at the weekend.

The Warriors’ 45-3 victory against the Scarlets in the United Rugby Championship will put them in good stead ahead of their Round of 16 tie against Harlequins this weekend in the Investec Champions Cup.

And to beat Quins down in London you’ll more than likely be required to score a heap of points in relentless fashion, something Glasgow managed in West Wales on Saturday.

They’ve got a huge number of internationals in their ranks and, as the final Scottish team remaining in the Champions Cup, are competing on behalf of their country.

Friday night’s opener should be a cracker at the Stoop, and Glasgow will be no easy feat for the hosts.

Highlights of the demolition

Champions Cup who’s hot…

Leinster, in traditional fashion, put out the big guns a week before the Champions Cup knockouts and demolished the South African Bulls 47-14.

Lyon are heading down to South Africa this weekend and set themselves up for the trip with a 27-10 victory over an impressive Bordeaux outfit.

Dubliners on a roll

… and who’s not

Bordeaux may have lost 27-10 to Lyon but they are on a good run. They’ll hope this blip doesn’t cause doubts ahead of their huge knockout tie against Saracens.

Bath tenaciously came from 40-3 down to lose 40-36 to Harlequins at the weekend but they can’t afford to be so sloppy when they take on Exeter Chiefs this weekend.

The comeback!

Previous Investec Champions Cup Barometers