Investec Champions Cup Barometer: Saracens put spell on Leinster

BARNET, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 23: Sean Maitland of Saracens with the ball during the Saracens v Leinster Rugby Club Friendly match at StoneX Stadium on February 23, 2024 in Barnet, England. (Photo by Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images)

In the lead up to the 2023-24 Investec Champions Cup Round of 16, City A.M. has put together a barometer in partnership with Investec to assess which teams are hot – and which are not – ahead of April’s knockouts.

Team of the week: Saracens

The 16 remaining teams in the Investec Champions Cup may be waiting until April for their competitive returns but some are getting the European action in early.

Saracens hosted Leinster in a friendly on Saturday and came out 19-31 winners. It was a needed run-out for the three-time European champions, with the likes of Tom Parton, Theo McFarland and Hugh Tizard shining for Saracens.

Leinster may not have been full of their international stars but the battle was an intense one. Saracens face a revenge mission in the last Champions Cup 16 against Bordeaux Begles, a team who inflicted their heaviest ever European defeat.

Who’s hot

Munster came over to London at the weekend and registered a 43-35 victory over Harlequins in a friendly. This Anglo-Irish battle pitted two opposing styles of play against one another but Munster came out on top.

Lyon were on fire in the French Top 14 last weekend with a 43-26 victory over Oyonnax. They face a difficult knockout match down in South Africa next in the Champions Cup, so having five different scorers in their win will have boosted their confidence.

Who’s not

La Rochelle, double defending champions, were beaten 27-15 by Perpignan in a match which saw the favourites fail to score a try. The ship isn’t too steady on the Atlantic coast right now.

Racing 92 suffered yet another loss this weekend, 11-27 to Stade Francais, in what is less than ideal form ahead of their colossal round of 16 clash against Toulouse in April.

Previous Investec Champions Cup Barometers

1: Northampton, Saracens, Bulls, La Rochelle, Harlequins

2: Munster, Toulouse, La Rochelle, Racing 92, Lyon

3: Exeter Chiefs, Harlequins, Northampton Saints, Leicester Tigers, Munster

4: Leicester Tigers, Bulls, Stormers, Exeter Chiefs, Bordeaux