Investec Champions Cup Barometer: Leicester roar towards silverware
In the lead up to the 2023-24 Investec Champions Cup Round of 16, City A.M. has put together a barometer in partnership with Investec to assess which teams are hot – and which are not – ahead of April’s knockouts.
Team of the week: Leicester Tigers
Leicester Tigers may be fighting on the European front come their Round of 16 tie away in Leinster in April but the former champions could have a trophy to their name before that match.
They toppled English Championship side Ealing Trailfinders on Sunday in their Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final to book themselves a spot in next month’s final against Gloucester.
They’re favourites to win the title and doing so will hand them a major momentum boost before their Investec Champions Cup tie in Dublin.
Who’s hot
The Bulls won a South African derby against the Lions at the weekend as they look to build a head of steam before their huge clash against French giants Lyon in the European knockouts.
The Stormers will take on defending champions La Rochelle in April and recorded an impressive away win against the Sharks this weekend in an all Southern Hemisphere affair.
Who’s not
Exeter Chiefs were victims of a Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final upset as they lost to Gloucester. But they’ve got time to change their fortunes ahead of another West Country rival, Bath, in their Round of 16 tie in April.
Bordeaux were defeated at home at the weekend by Pau in a blow to their domestic season. With cracks appearing at their usually strong home fortress, Round of 16 opponents Saracens could be smelling blood.
Previous Investec Champions Cup Barometers
- 1: Northampton, Saracens, Bulls, La Rochelle, Harlequins
- 2: Munster, Toulouse, La Rochelle, Racing 92, Lyon
- 3: Exeter Chiefs, Harlequins, Northampton Saints, Leicester Tigers, Munster