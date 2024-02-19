Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Investec Champions Cup Barometer: Leicester roar towards silverware

EALING, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: Matt Scott of Leicester Tigers breaks away to score the final try during the Premiership Rugby Cup match between Ealing Trailfinders and Leicester Tigers at Trailfinders Sports Ground on February 18, 2024 in Ealing, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

In the lead up to the 2023-24 Investec Champions Cup Round of 16, City A.M. has put together a barometer in partnership with Investec to assess which teams are hot – and which are not – ahead of April’s knockouts.

Team of the week: Leicester Tigers

Leicester Tigers may be fighting on the European front come their Round of 16 tie away in Leinster in April but the former champions could have a trophy to their name before that match.

They toppled English Championship side Ealing Trailfinders on Sunday in their Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final to book themselves a spot in next month’s final against Gloucester.

They’re favourites to win the title and doing so will hand them a major momentum boost before their Investec Champions Cup tie in Dublin.

Who’s hot

The Bulls won a South African derby against the Lions at the weekend as they look to build a head of steam before their huge clash against French giants Lyon in the European knockouts.

The Stormers will take on defending champions La Rochelle in April and recorded an impressive away win against the Sharks this weekend in an all Southern Hemisphere affair.

Who’s not

Exeter Chiefs were victims of a Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final upset as they lost to Gloucester. But they’ve got time to change their fortunes ahead of another West Country rival, Bath, in their Round of 16 tie in April.

Bordeaux were defeated at home at the weekend by Pau in a blow to their domestic season. With cracks appearing at their usually strong home fortress, Round of 16 opponents Saracens could be smelling blood.

Previous Investec Champions Cup Barometers