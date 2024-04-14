Toulouse too good as they book Investec Champions Cup home semi

TOULOUSE, FRANCE – APRIL 14: Toulouse supporters celebrate after their victory during the Investec Champions Cup Quarter Final match between Stade Toulousain and Exeter Chiefs at Stade Ernest Wallon on April 14, 2024 in Toulouse, France. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

A second-half surge saw Toulouse cruise past Exeter Chiefs 64-26 to book themselves a place in the Investec Champions Cup semi-finals today.

The French Top 14 side are on the hunt for a record-extending sixth title in the most prestigious club rugby competition in the world.

Les Rouge et Noir, as they’re known locally, put nine tries past an Exeter Chiefs side who toppled Bath last week to reach the last eight.

Scotland international Blair Kinghorn, centre Pita Ahki and Juan Cruz Mallia crossed for braces while Englishman Jack Willis and French half-back pairing Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack added one each. Kinghorn and Thomas Ramos added 19 points off the boot.

Ethan Roots and Zack Wimbush replied for the visitors – with some help from Henry Slade’s boot – but they were nowhere near to their hosts.

The result sees Toulouse earn a home semi-final against Harlequins, who brilliantly beat Bordeaux 42-41 on Saturday.

Toulouse in the final?

The other semi-final will take rugby union back to the iconic Croke Park in Dublin for the first time in 15 years as Leinster toppled twice-defending champions La Rochelle 40-13 to set up a tie against Northampton Saints, who beat a second string Bulls side 59-22 on Friday night.

The ties will be played across the weekend of 4 and 5 May, with Leinster and Toulouse given hosting advantage due to their better points tally in the group stages.

“I am absolutely chuffed,” player of the match Willis said. “We were disappointed with our first half but we had to wear them down.

“We’re looking forward to the semi-final. I was chuffed for Harlequins, I have a lot of good mates there.

“They were really impressive, it was a good message and reminder how dangerous teams can be – especially the English.

“I always get a bit of stick [from Toulouse] but we’ve [English] got something in us. I am excited to play them.”

There are two English sides in the last four for the first time since 2020, with one French outfit and one Irish team making up the semi-final positions.

Toulouse have five titles to their name, with Leinster holding four. Northampton and Harlequins have one between them, when the Saints lifted the title in 2000.

In 2020, when England had two representatives in the last four and the final was in England, Exeter beat Toulouse and Racing 92 beat Saracens to contest the final. It was the last season with an English winner.