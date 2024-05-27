Investec Champions Cup: The final of a generation

It was billed as the final we deserved, between two powerhouses of Investec Champions Cup meeting in a showpiece for the first time ever. And what a match fans were served up.

At the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, seen by many as one of the world’s greatest arenas, Leinster and Toulouse went toe-to-toe; the Dublinners looking to match Les Rouge et Noir’s record five championship wins, Toulouse looking to extend their lead to six.

But it was the Red Kingdom, home to a hotbed of oval ball fans in the south of France, who ended Saturday’s final on top. And for a fourth year in a row French clubs reign supreme in Europe, with the losing side on the last three occasions Leinster.

How it unfolded

Champions Cup classic

Scot Blair Kinghorn put Toulouse three ahead, then six, and when Ross Byrne got Leinster on the board Kinghorn cancelled the three points out.

Leinster had the last laugh in the first half, reducing the 9-3 deficit to 9-6, and got themselves back on level terms with the first penalty of the second half.

These two sides are renowned for their attacking prowess, their ability to play what is in front of them and land killer blow after killer blow.

But in N17 on Saturday afternoon Leinster’s attack was nullified by a sublime French defensive line; ‘le Petit General Antoine Dupont leading the charge, already laying claim to being the greatest rugby player of a generation.

Kinghorn slotted Toulouse ahead before threes from Byrne, Toulouse replacement Thomas Ramos and benched Ciaran Frawley saw a 15-15 stalemate at full-time.

Not since 2005 had a Champions Cup final gone to extra time, it was 1996 before then. In both instances – against Stade Francais and Cardiff respectively – Toulouse were the winning side.

What a final, what an occasion. Rugby isn’t dead; it’s thriving – on the field, anyway. Matt Hardy, City A.M.

Long live the kings

Flying winger James Lowe was yellow carded for a deliberate knock-on in the first minute of extra time – two periods of 10 minutes. And what a pivotal moment it would be.

Matthis Lebel flew down the left wing to score the first try of the game for Toulouse, and with a subsequent five points off the boot by Ramos, the French powerhouses were 10 clear within minutes.

Josh van der Flier hit back with Leinster’s first try in the 93rd minute when Toulouse second row Richie Arnold was red carded for head contact. But two Ramos penalties and a failed Frawley drop goal attempt sealed the result for Toulouse.

A 31-22 victory saw a sixth star stitched onto their famous club crest, thousands back in the Pink City celebrated in the square akin to a Premier League side winning on the continental stage.

What a final, what an occasion. And scenes long into the night of celebratory Toulousian scenes warmed the hearts of those who remember French rugby for its joue joue style, for its grunt and grit combined with silky smooth elegance.

Last year’s final was superb, one of the greatest. But just 12 months later it met its match, in London.

So while we rest and refresh from what was a stunning showpiece, remember it’s only two months until the fixtures are out for next year’s Champions Cup and just 12 months from the next final – which has a huge billing to live up to. No pressure.