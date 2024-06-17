It’s English Wine Week. Here are nine places to drink and celebrate

The Three Choirs Vineyard in Gloucestershire

Once a national joke, British wines are now a national treasure, and each year brings better news and more plaudits. England climbed up to 9th place at the International Wine Challenge’s medal table taking 13 golds, 54 silvers and 58 bronzes this year. it’s all the more reason to raise a glass for English Wine Week…

Over the past four years we have enjoyed an incredible 200% increase in sales and a 74% expansion of vineyards, meaning there are more stunning spots to visit than ever before – something that the 1.5million visits to UK vineyards in the last year attests to.

English Wine Week is here, 15-23 June, so now is the time to grab that bottle or better yet, visit a vineyard and take part in some of the brilliant events happening all around the countryside.

Black Chalk in Andover is hosting its first Summer Supper Club on Saturday 22, pairing their sensational sparkling wines with the best British seafood (£65 per head blackchalkwine. co.uk) and on Sunday 23 there is the annual Hampshire Fizz Fest where people can indulge in an array of bubbles in the sunshine (£38.62 vineyardsofhampshire.co.uk)

Gusbourne, one of the most awarded and premium of our wines, has a selection of events including their Midsummer Barbecue (£65gusbourne. co.uk) on 21 June with live music, special masterclasses and a bottle of their rosé included. They have also teamed up with star of luxury train travel, Belmond, to create a day of epicurean, art deco travel from Victoria station combining a relaxed brunch on board with a day out at the vineyard (£560 belmond.com)

The Gusbourne vineyard

For those local to Henley, there will be a celebration in the town square on 16 June from 11am until 4pm with delicious local foods and hosted tastings from vineyards including Hundred Hills, Fairmile and Wyfold Vineyard (£6 pavilionfoods.co.uk) During English Wine Week West Sussex’s Wiston Estate is offering free counter tastings at their cellar door (Wednesday to Saturday 10am-4pm) temping anyone passing by to try out their award-winning wines.

The Gallivant Camber Sands, a charming boutique hotel across from the beach, is hosting a series of tastings with a variety of English producers such as Oxney and Squerryes (thegallivant.co.uk).

In Essex, New Hall Estate is kicking off English Wine Week with an Open Estate Day from 10am-4pm with barrel top tastings with their winemakers, a barbecue and live music and they are finishing the week with an English wine and cheese tasting (newhallwines.com).

Searcys, Britain’s oldest caterer, will be serving a new English Wine made specifically for them by Greyfriars winery in Surrey at their bars, including the temporarily incorrectly named “Champagne” bars of St Pancras and Battersea Power Station. Indeed, firsts have been cropping up all over the place ahead of English Wine Week.

Nanette’s Rosé, made by Kent’s Balfour Winery, has won gold at this year’s Rosé Global Wine Masters, beating entries from popular Provence – for a long time the benchmark in pale rosé – by utilising our cooler climate to create a light, fresh blushing rosé. For every bottle bought, Balfour are donating to the Kent Wildlife Trust to support wildflower meadows in the county too (£19.99 grapebrittania. co.uk).

East Sussex’s Artelium, founded in 2020 and known for their art exhibitions and collaborations at their vineyard, has become the first English still wine to partner with the Chelsea Flower Show, where their Rosé, White Pinot and Pinot Noir were served.

Rathfinny in Sussex has launched the UK’s first mini cuvee at 50cl which is perfect for two people to share at a more convenient size. Pouring four glasses, it is ideal for watching alcohol intake, limiting waste and for when you only have time for a couple of glasses. Unusually for a smaller format, the wine has been fermented in the bottle, making this a more premium product, and delivering the fabulous flavour sparkling fans adore (£26 Harvey Nichols). And The Three Choirs Vineyard in Gloucestershire is running special wine tasting sessions on 19 and 20 June between midday and 2pm, where guests can sample five wines, and enjoy a full glass of sparkling Classic Cuvee alongside paired cheeses.

If this has whetted your appetite and you are looking to explore more then head to winegb.co.uk and check out their English Wine Week events page.