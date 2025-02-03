Kitchen Table’s Sandia Chang: chilled, light red wine is big right now

Sandia Chang from Kitchen Table shares her predictions about a year in liquid flavours

Kitchen Table is the Michelin starred Fitzrovia dining experience where guests sit around a horseshoe-shaped bar within close reach of the chefs.

James Knappett’s team prepares the food and his wife Sandia Chang manages the drinks. Here Chang tells us about the alcohol (and booze-free) drinks on her mind.

Read more: ‘Men stop behaving like children when women are around’ – 16 women in hospitality, including Sandia Chang, on International Women’s Day

What are the biggest wine trends right now?

I believe it will be pet nats, chillable light reds, and English wines. Pet nats use different varieties of grapes and natural processes to create slight bubbles, and are a more affordable, accessible and easier sparkling wine to drink than Champagne. Chilling light reds such as gamay from Beaujolais is going to be the new trendy thing to do for unpretentious meals, BBQs and to go with seafood. And English wine is finally finding its feet, not only with sparkling wine but some amazing still wines as well. And with many more producers and choices, it will be much easier to find great ones to drink.

What is the best non-alcoholic drink you’ve tried in a restaurant?

Beetroot & woodruff juice at Noma. The strange combination of sweet woodruff and the earthiness of beetroot somehow creates a flavour profile like nothing else. The texture of the beetroot juice was a great pairing with the grilled pork and the dark chicken sauce I had, whilst the woodruff gave the whole thing a lighter floral touch.

Read more The secrets behind the Kylie Minogue wine brand’s meteoric success

What is the best non-alcoholic drink to have at home?

Cold barley tea. I always have a big jug chilled in my fridge. It is light and fragrant, and it has the body and flavour to match with food without the caffeine.

What’s the biggest cocktail trend right now? Going back to classics with self-infused spirits, so negronis with personalised infused gins or vermouth – think Old Fashioneds with homemade bitters, and Manhattans with homemade vermouths.

Where do you see the low-and-no drinks scene going?

I believe it will grow bigger than it is now. The stigma of always having to drink alcohol at functions is not as prominent as before. People are more mentally and physically healthier, making drinking alcohol less attractive

Go to kitchentablelondon.co.uk