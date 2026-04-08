Tractive Launches Next-Generation Health Intelligence for Pets, Revolutionizing Connected Pet Care

Tractive, a global leader in GPS tracking and health monitoring for cats and dogs, today announced a series of breakthrough products and features that will redefine pet care for millions of families. The innovations, spanning new devices for cats and dogs, advanced health intelligence, and a redesigned app experience, mark Tractive’s evolution from a GPS tracking pioneer to a comprehensive pet health and safety platform.

“Since Tractive’s founding, we’ve helped pet parents know where their pets are,” said Michael Hurnaus, CEO and founder of Tractive. “Now we’re helping them understand how their pets are doing. Pets can’t tell us when something is wrong, but their bodies can. With cutting-edge sensors on every tracker, learnings from millions of pets, and AI-powered insights, we’re turning one of the world’s largest pet data platforms into clear, simple information so pet parents can act sooner and care even better.”

Tractive’s new DOG 6 XL tracker is smarter, lighter, and more powerful than the previous XL tracker. Built for larger breeds and high-energy lifestyles, the DOG 6 XL introduces enhanced health intelligence while delivering improved durability, a lighter-weight design, and better battery performance. An ultra-durable XL Adventure Edition will debut later this summer.

The DOG 6 XL (MSRP $89) features:

Enhanced Durability and Battery Life: Built to withstand active lifestyles and tough outdoor conditions, the DOG 6 XL is equipped with the longest-lasting battery in Tractive’s lineup (up to 3x longer than the DOG 6 model).

Built to withstand active lifestyles and tough outdoor conditions, the DOG 6 XL is equipped with the longest-lasting battery in Tractive’s lineup (up to 3x longer than the DOG 6 model). Advanced Scratch Monitoring: A new scratch monitoring system, which flags when scratching behavior changes, helping surface potential allergies, skin irritation, pain, stress, or underlying concerns early. Launches today with the DOG 6 XL and rolling out to existing DOG 6 trackers.

Tractive is also unveiling the all-new CAT 6 Mini, the first collar-integrated GPS and health-monitoring device tailored for feline physiology and behavior. Despite representing a significant portion of the pet population, feline health has historically received less technological innovation than canine care. The CAT 6 Mini addresses this gap with data-driven health insights built for cats.

Backed by billions of anonymized data points of cat movements and behaviors, CAT 6 Mini is grounded in real data from real cats. Lightweight, secure, and customizable, the collar is available in three colors, allowing pet parents to customize the look while ensuring optimal comfort.

CAT 6 Mini ($79) introduces:

Vital Sign Monitoring for All Cats: The category’s first-ever resting heart rate and respiratory rate tracking using feline baselines, helping detect subtle changes that may signal stress, illness, or discomfort.

The category’s first-ever resting heart rate and respiratory rate tracking using feline baselines, helping detect subtle changes that may signal stress, illness, or discomfort. Improved Territory Insights: A redesigned Territory feature that shows where cats truly spend their time, including favorite spots and evolving roaming patterns.

New app features and designs debuting:

New History Timeline: A visual overview of a pet’s journey over time, making it easier to identify Safe Zone entries/exits, Walks (for dogs), and Territory Analysis (for cats).

A visual overview of a pet’s journey over time, making it easier to identify Safe Zone entries/exits, Walks (for dogs), and Territory Analysis (for cats). AI-Powered Health Summaries: Weekly, plain-language insights that translate complex health data into clear guidance and recommendations.

Weekly, plain-language insights that translate complex health data into clear guidance and recommendations. Elevated Health Screen Experience: Faster, more intuitive, and more beautiful, the new Health screen presents each pet’s health at a glance.

Tractive’s newest launches and advanced app capabilities mark a significant milestone in the company’s trajectory. With millions of active users in over 175 countries, Tractive continues to expand its footprint in connected pet care while enhancing its health-monitoring capabilities.

The CAT 6 Mini and DOG 6 XL will be available starting today at tractive.com and through select retail partners. Subscription plan required.

Watch Tractive’s launch video to see the new products in action and learn how they came to life. The full press kit can be found HERE with product imagery and the launch video.

About Tractive

Founded in 2012 in Austria, Tractive is a market leader in pet health monitoring and GPS tracking solutions. Trusted by millions of pet owners worldwide, Tractive helps keep dogs and cats safe and healthy through real-time location tracking, health monitoring, sleep insights, and predictive health alerts. Tractive devices are designed to provide actionable insights for pet owners and are not medical devices nor intended to replace the expertise and care of veterinarians. With more than 200 patents across pet tracking, wearable technology, and pet health monitoring, Tractive leads innovation in connected pet care.

Learn more at tractive.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260408410664/en/

Contact

Media Contact:

press@tractive.com

Abstract

DOG 6 XL debuts alongside CAT 6 Mini, Tractive’s first-ever collar-integrated GPS and health tracker for cats, and enhanced Tractive app capabilities.

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“Since Tractive’s founding, we’ve helped pet parents know where their pets are,” said Michael Hurnaus, CEO and founder of Tractive. “Now we’re helping them understand how their pets are doing. ”

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