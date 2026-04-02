Samsung Biologics Under CEO John Rim Faces New ESG Risk After Rejecting Ruling in Contract Worker Discrimination Case

The Samsung Biologics Labor Union criticized Samsung Biologics after the Incheon Regional Labor Relations Commission (Case No. Incheon 2025 Discrimination 10) ruled the company’s exclusion of contract workers from holiday gift benefits constituted discriminatory treatment. Following this, the company changed counsel from Bae, Kim & Lee LLC to Kim & Chang, South Korea’s largest and most premium corporate law firm, and filed for review before the National Labor Relations Commission.

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The union does not view this as a minor welfare dispute. It is difficult to justify a company with $1.3 billion in operating profit contesting a $10,000 matter (about $66 per worker for 150 contract workers) rather than accepting the outcome. The core issue is the decision to exclude contract workers over such a trivial cost, and then aggressively defend that discrimination instead of correcting it.

While the company reportedly argued the gift was a discretionary CEO benefit, the union stated that treating a negotiated benefit as unilateral generosity reflects a tendency to view people as costs, not organizational members.

The union added this raises broader concerns about human rights and ESG credibility. Excluding workers based on employment status and fighting labor rulings is inconsistent with the company’s publicly promoted ESG values. Furthermore, the union warned that management’s pattern of making such irrational decisions is driving labor-management relations into a structural conflict. True ESG credibility requires workplace fairness and respect for human dignity.

Jaesung Park, President of the Samsung Biologics Labor Union, said, “The amount at issue may be small, but the discriminatory mindset revealed is not. Such repeated irrational decisions are destroying foundational trust and creating a structural crisis in our labor relations. What the company needs now is not a determination to fight a small cost to the end, but the common-sense decision to correct discrimination and treat people as members of the organization.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260402905034/en/

Contact

Media Contact: Jaesung Park, President, Samsung Biologics Labor Union

Email: js002.park@samsung.com

Phone: +82-10-4133-5744

Abstract

Samsung Biologics appealed a labor ruling on contract worker discrimination over holiday gifts, raising new human rights and ESG concerns.

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“A company with $1.5 Billion in profit is fighting a $10,000 labor ruling over contract worker holiday gifts. Samsung Biologics under CEO John Rim faces serious ESG credibility questions.”

A written judgment from the Labor Relations Commission confirming that Samsung Biologics discriminated against a fixed-term employee regarding holiday benefits. Company Logo