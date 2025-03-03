International Women’s Day: The future of women in wine

This International Women’s Day, I caught up with Queena Wong, a wine enthusiast who is helping to reshape the industry for the better

Queena Wong has become a controversial character in wine after spearheading the first UK Women in Wine Survey. According to marketing research agency PROOF Insight, 78 per cent of the women who took part felt sexism and gender bias was an issue and over a third had faced harassment while working.

Despite facing backlash, the ultimate result has been positive, with the formation of Drinks United, an industry wide initiative founded by the Wine & Spirit Trade Association, the Wine & Spirit Education Trust and The Drinks Trust to foster an environment where everyone feels safe, included and supported.

In 2024 Wong was No. 2 in the Drinks Retailing 100 Most Influential In Drinks List – but she hasn’t always worked in wine. In fact, she only got interested in it during her twenties.

“It wasn’t always wine for me,” Wong told me, “but I went to a restaurant where the sommelier made it fun. He was in his stiff penguin suit, but he had personality, and we had a laugh”. This personable approach to wine is key for Wong. “It takes a person to inspire you. An article on soil and terroir isn’t going to inspire anyone about wine, who isn’t already into it”.

A male-dominated industry

The industry, however, has traditionally been male-dominated, particularly premium wines. Originally a fine wine collector, Wong noticed there were very few women at the big events. “At one large event I walked into a sea of suits, not a single drop of colour or long hair, and I actually gasped. It was the moment I realised there was a problem”.

Dynamic and solution-orientated, Wong set up Curious Vines as a network for wine loving women to connect and experience viticulture together. “Historically, women have not been fine wine collectors, we didn’t have the pay cheque, but now we do, and we can spend it in ways we have not been able to before. To get into wine, you need friends to do it with, to learn from each other. Originally I wanted to create a circle where people could feel comfortable enough to participate”.

Wong began setting up events after Covid, asking for £30 on the door to cover venue and food costs, and that everyone brought a bottle to share. The first event was over-subscribed.

“I don’t usually use this word,” smiles Wong, “but it did go viral”. Two months later she held another, offering tickets first to those who had missed out the first time. Again she was inundated.

“It indicates there is a need for it. Wine is a social fluid which brings joy, connectivity and friendship. There’s something about women coming together, that energy, that is special – and that is what wine brings”.

However, at these tastings Wong also heard incredibly unpleasant rumours, from workplace mansplaining, to a lack of career support to allegations of sexual harassment and assault. She had created a female-dominated safe space, and the women of the industry were sharing stories and experiences.

“As much as the gatherings were a place of happiness and joy, I was hearing things that weren’t that nice and I thought, ‘If I keep hearing stuff like this, this is pretty serious’.”

So she set up the survey, which led to Drinks United: “That is going to improve the space for everyone, women and men,” adds Wong, who says that though more women attend Curious Vines, it is open to everyone.

Some have argued the survey’s results are skewed, as only women who had experienced something negative would take the opportunity to answer it. Queena responds with a shrug: “The stats are skewed anyway because we didn’t survey the men, but we had to start somewhere and if this has opened up the conversation, which it has, then it’s a good thing.”

Now 23 companies have stepped forward to support Wong’s work. “I love wine, I love hospitality,” she says, “and I am so proud that this industry is making my work a priority”.

• Visit Queena Wong’s Curious Vines website here

Wines of the week

Richard’s The Cutler Barbera 2022, £14.99, Naked Wines (Angel Price, £11.99 – see how below), nakedwines.co.uk

Richard Kershaw is a fantastic winemaker who I once had the pleasure of lunching with. Approaching his wine both analytically and with enthusiasm, he has created a Barbera in South Africa with grapes bursting with sunshine and flavour. Velvety smooth and satisfyingly robust, this is another beauty from Naked.

Herbert Hall Sparkling Brut, £38.95, Fortnum & Mason

I enjoy this English sparkling so much I served it to 80 guests for my birthday. The newly released vintage 2021 is a real pleasure, with Herbert Hall’s trademark refinement and delicacy. Faintly floral with wisps of honeysuckle and shortbread biscuit coaxing out the white peach and crisp green apple notes.

Gerard Bertrand ‘Côte des Roses’ Organic Rosé, £14.99, Waitrose

A limited-edition bottle, created as a collaboration between Emma Bertrand and Australian artist Morgan Jamieson to celebrate Mediterranean life. Bottled with flower power and a sculpted rose on the base, this pale pink, dry rosé is a tasty blend of spicy Syrah and rustic, floral Cinsault.

Langlois Crémant de Loire Rosé, £20, Majestic

An enjoyable bottle of rosé crémant made from a blend of rich, deep-fruited Cabernet Franc and delicate, floral Pinot Noir. Fresh and peachy with a pleasantly long fruity finish, this is an excellent sparkling for afternoon tea. Think ahead of Mother’s Day later this month and snap up a bottle to celebrate.

