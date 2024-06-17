Brit gets MLB debut with Los Angeles Dodgers

In a rush
Michael Peterson has become the first English Major League Baseball (MLB) player since 2015 to earn a maiden big league call-up.

The 30-year-old from Middlesex has joined the Los Angeles Dodgers from AAA affiliate Oklahoma City.

He has represented Great Britain in the World Baseball Classic, where last year he left a mark in striking out the United States eight-time MLB All-Star Nolan Arenado.

He’s the first player born in England to debut in MLB since Chris Reed for the Miami Marlins in 2015. In 2018 PJ Conlon of Belfast appeared three times for the New York Mets.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told US media: “Mike is a good man. I’m excited for him. He has had to earn his way to the big leagues.

“Wasn’t a prospect recently and he had to just continue to perform. When he takes the mound you should see 98-100 (mph), he’s been working on his breaking ball.

“My message to him is ‘keep the blinders on and attack’. It’s a great story.”

