Two New Additions at One New Change: Open Doors to Unique Shopping Experiences

London, April 2025 – Two iconic brands, Aesop and John Henric, are set to elevate the retail experience at One New Change, introducing distinct concepts that blend design, sustainability, and style in the heart of the City of London.

Nestled amidst the striking modern architecture of One New Change and just a stone’s throw from St. Paul’s Cathedral, Aesop’s new store offers a sensory retreat for overstimulated city dwellers. Designed to counteract the visual complexity and fast-paced energy of its surroundings, the store’s interior is a masterclass in simplicity and sustainability. In a nod to the principles of the circular economy, the store’s design repurposes materials from Aesop’s former Long Yard head office. Discarded office tables were deconstructed, resized, and transformed into shelves, a ceiling grid, and a central counter. Even the basin was salvaged from Aesop’s previous Selfridges counter, embodying the brand’s commitment to sustainability.

Aesop product (Picture: Aesop)

The result is a space that marries mid-century geometric simplicity with modern eco-consciousness, providing a calming environment for customers to explore Aesop’s renowned formulations. The store’s vibrant orange bulletin boards add a playful touch, inviting visitors to pause from their busy routines and immerse themselves in the aromas and textures of Aesop’s products.

Aesop’s One New Change store reflects the brand’s ethos of thoughtful design and sensory well-being, offering a restorative shopping experience for office workers and visitors alike.

John Henric: Scandinavian Elegance Arrives in London

Swedish menswear brand John Henric has marked a major milestone with the opening of its first London store at One New Change. Situated on the bustling Cheapside, the 106-square-meter space combines natural materials, sleek details, and elegant Scandinavian design, with a subtle nod to the 1950s aesthetic.

The new store is part of John Henric’s broader vision to expand internationally, furthering its reputation for timeless menswear and accessories. Creative Director Nicklas Nordberg shared his excitement: “After many years of searching, we are finally opening in London, marking the start of a new era for the company and for the John Henric brand.”



Model in stylish John Henric’outfit (Picture: John Henric)

Positioned alongside popular global retailers such as Zara and H&M, as well as premium brands like Hackett and Hugo Boss, John Henric’s Cheapside location offers an exclusive yet accessible shopping destination for the city’s style-conscious professionals and tourists.

The store’s design reflects John Henric’s commitment to quality and detail, creating a sophisticated space where customers can explore the brand’s range of shirts, ties, accessories, and more.

Model in stylish John Henric’outfit (Picture: John Henric)

The openings of Aesop and John Henric highlight One New Change’s role as a dynamic hub for retail and lifestyle experiences in London. From Aesop’s sustainable sanctuary to John Henric’s Scandinavian elegance, these new stores cater to the diverse tastes of the City’s workforce, residents, and visitors.

As Aesop reimagines sustainability through design and John Henric brings its refined Nordic craftsmanship to London, One New Change One New Change continues to redefine retail in the capital.

Visit these new stores at One New Change:

Aesop : One New Change, London, EC4M 9AF

: One New Change, London, EC4M 9AF John Henric: Unit SU07, One New Change, London, EC4M 9AF.

For more information, visit: Aesop: www.aesop.com, John Henric: www.johnhenric.com