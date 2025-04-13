Chanel Boat Race: Who are favourites and where do Oxford and Cambridge race?

It’s that time of year again, when we flock to the banks of the Thames to watch Oxford and Cambridge in the Boat Race.

Crews have been warned not to throw their cox in the London river due to unsafe water, and fans will undoubtedly want to avoid the smell of the capital’s sewage.

But the race is an iconic event on the calendar, and this year the 79th women’s and 170th men’s regattas will take place.

This year the event is sponsored by Chanel with the luxury brand’s watch section branded across hoardings.

Boat Race Record

It is fair to say Cambridge are the favourites for both Boat Races this year.

They have won 87 men’s races while Oxford have won 81 – there has been one dead heat.

Cambridge has won 46 women’s Boat Races versus Oxford’s 30.

Last five

Men

Year Winner Time Winning Margin 2019 Cambridge 16:57 1 length 2021* Cambridge 14:12 1 length 2022 Oxford 16:42 2+1⁄ 4 lengths 2023 Cambridge 18:18 1+1⁄ 4 lengths 2024 Cambridge 18:56 3+1⁄ 2 lengths

*The 2021 Boat Race took place on the River Great Ouse near Ely, Cambridgeshire, between Queen Adelaide Bridge.

Women

Year Winner Time Winning Margin 2019 Cambridge 18:47 5 lengths 2021* Cambridge 16:29 Almost a length 2022 Cambridge 18:23 2+1⁄ 4 lengths 2023 Cambridge 20:29 4+1⁄ 2 lengths 2024 Cambridge 21:01 7 lengths

*The 2021 Boat Race took place on the River Great Ouse near Ely, Cambridgeshire, between Queen Adelaide Bridge.

Boat Race Top dogs

Bet365, at the time of writing, has a series of odds available for both races.

Women – starts 1:21pm

Oxford Women 10/3 Dead Heat 100/1 Cambridge Women 1/5

Men – starts 2:21pm

Oxford Men 2/1 Dead Heat 100/1 Cambridge Men 4/11

Route

The course begins at Putney Bridge and concludes at Chiswick Bridge. The 6.8km Boat Race course was first used in 1845 with the Middlesex and Surrey stations (sides of the river) a key decision for crews to make.

Crews

Men’s Boat Race crews

Oxford: Tom Sharrock, William O’Connell, Felix Rawlinson, Jamie Doran, Tassilo von Mueller, Tom Mackintosh, Nick Rusher, Nicholas Kohl, Tobias Bernard (cox)

Cambridge: Luca Ferraro, Noam Mouelle, Luke Beever, Gabriel Mahler, George Bourne, James Robson, Simon Hatcher, Douwe de Graaf, Ollie Boyne (cox)

Umpire: Sarah Winckless

Women’s Boat Race crews

Oxford: Sarah Polson, Lilli Freischem, Tessa Haining, Alexia Lowe, Sarah Marshall, Annie Anezakis, Kyra Delray, Heidi Long, Daniel Orton (cox)

Cambridge: Katy Hempson, Gemma King, Carys Earl, Annie Wertheimer, Sophia Hahn, Claire Collins, Tash Morrice, Samantha Morton, Jack Nicholas (cox)

Umpire: Sir Matthew Pinsent