Kerr and Ingebrigtsen to clash at London Athletics Meet in July

British 1500m runner Josh Kerr will take on great rival Jakob Ingebrigtsen at this year’s London Athletics Meet.

Kerr and the Norwegian were expected to be the two fighting for gold at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games but Ingebrigtsen could only muster a fourth-place finish while Kerr was sandwiched on the podium between Americans Cole Hocker and Yared Nuguse.

But the duo will clash at this year’s London Athletics Meet in July at West Ham United’s London Stadium, which has seen over 50,000 tickets sold.

Kerr said: “I’ve never shied away from the fact that I’m trying to be the best 1500m runner of our era, and that means winning more titles and running faster times than everyone else.

“None of it comes easy and we’re all working hard to achieve our goals. For me, that includes racing a bit more this summer, but my goal for the year is simple; I want to defend my world title in Tokyo and everything I do between now and then, including lining up at the London Athletics Meet, is focused on achieving that goal.”

The Kerr and Ingebrigtsen spectacle

The clash will be the first between the pair on British soil, in an event that was initially set up as the Anniversary Games after the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Cherry Alexander OBE, strategic lead for events at UK Athletics said; “The London Athletics Meet has a proven record of delivering a track and field spectacle for fans that features world-class performances from the very best athletes across the globe going head to head and this year’s event will be no different.

“It is incredible that we have sold over 50,000 tickets already and are well on track for another sellout London Diamond League event, proving that the British public cannot get enough of live athletics in this country.

“With the UK Athletics Championships heading back to Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, it is going to be an epic summer for athletics fans in the UK.”

Birmingham will also host the European Championships in 2026.