Dame Alison Rose takes first job since leaving Natwest after Nigel Farage debanking storm

Dame Alison Rose left Natwest in 2023 after the Nigel Farage debanking storm. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Dame Alison Rose has taken up her first job since leaving Natwest last year in the aftermath of the Nigel Farage debanking storm over his Coutts account.

Dame Alison has been hired by private equity firm Charterhouse as a senior advisor.

The London-based firm was founded in 1934 and targets investments across the services, healthcare, specialised industrials and consumer sectors.

The appointment, which was first reported by Private Equity News and confirmed by City A.M, comes after Natwest cleared its former chief executive of misconduct over the fallout of the Coutts debanking scandal.

Dame Alison stood down as group chief executive in July 2023 after she admitted she was the source of a BBC story about Nigel Farage’s finances with Natwest-owned Coutts.

In November last year, the UK’s data watchdog apologised to former Rose for suggesting that she personally breached data rules in a debanking scandal involving Nigel Farage.

The board of Natwest then confirmed there would be no bonus or variable remuneration paid to her in respect of service during 2023.

It had been reported in October 2023 that Dame Alison was considering a challenge over the decision by the bank to cancel a multi-million pound payoff.

Commenting in November last year, she said: “I am pleased that Natwest Group has confirmed that no findings of misconduct have been made against me.

“I can also confirm acceptance of the terms of the settlement agreement, which is in line with Natwest Group’s remuneration policy, bringing the matter to a close.”

Charterhouse and Dame Alison’s representatives have been approached for comment.

Dame Alison made history in 2019 when she became the first woman to take the top job at one of the UK’s big four banks.

She took over a bank from New Zealander Ross McEwan, which had stabilised after the financial crisis nearly killed it.

But there were still major challenges for the then 49-year old as she took the reins of the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) Group.

In the six years preceding her appointment, the group had seen its headcount reduce from 109,000 to 66,600 and it had withdrawn from 26 of 28 countries.

But as she took charge for the first time, it was clear Dame Alison wanted to make an impression, complaining that the bank was still “far too complex” and that it was “difficult to get things done”.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has been asked for comment.