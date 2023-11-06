Watchdog sorry for suggesting ex-Natwest boss Rose broke data rules over Farage ‘debanking’ scandal

Former Natwest boss Dame Alison Rose

The UK’s data watchdog has apologised to former Natwest chief executive Dame Alison Rose for suggesting that she personally breached data rules in a “debanking” scandal involving Nigel Farage.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) added that it should have given Rose the chance to comment on its findings in relation to her role.

The Financial Times first reported in October that an ICO report ruled that Rose broke GDPR rules by leaking confidential information about the closure of Nigel Farage’s Coutts bank account to the BBC, which she resigned over in July.

Dozens of other media sources picked up the story, with Farage himself also repeating the claim.

The ICO’s investigation came after the Brexiteer and former UKIP leader claimed he was unfairly “debanked” for his political views.

“Our comments gave the impression that we had investigated the actions of Alison Rose, the former CEO of Natwest Group,” the watchdog said in a statement. “This was incorrect. We confirm that we did not investigate Ms Rose’s actions, given that Natwest was the data controller under investigation.

“We accept that it would have been appropriate in the specific circumstances for us to have given Ms Rose an opportunity to comment on any findings in relation to her role and regret not doing so.”

The ICO apologised to Rose and said it regretted its statement. A spokesperson for Rose did not have a comment for City A.M. on Monday morning.

The watchdog has said it does not plan to take further action as Rose already stepped down and the bank launched an internal review into the incident.

This review concluded last week the closure of Farage’s account was lawful and that Rose made an “honest mistake” but noted “serious failings” in Natwest’s handling of his information.

Natwest is yet to determine whether Rose can receive £2.4m of notice pay, plus several major bonuses. Farage has called the potential payout a “sick joke”.