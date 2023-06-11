Exclusive: Sexton World Cup swansong in doubt over conduct letter

Johnny Sexton and Leinster have been slapped with a misconduct letter by European rugby chiefs in a move which could scupper the talismanic Ireland No10’s World Cup swansong, City A.M. can reveal.

Sexton stands accused of three counts of misconduct following his side’s loss to La Rochelle in the Champions Cup final last month, where the injured fly-half was not playing.

The 37-year-old is alleged to have mouthed obscenities towards the three on-pitch officials – South African referee Jaco Peyper and English linesmen Karl Dickson and Christophe Ridley.

Is it understood that the officials were asked for witness statements, with at least one of them describing Sexton’s behaviour as intimidating.

Video footage appears to show Dickson ushering away Sexton as he approached the group of officials following his side’s 26-27 loss to Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle.

Sexton ushered away by linesman Karl Dickson

European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said this weekend that it did not wish to comment on the matter.

Sexton was also accused of being part of an alleged row in the tunnel at half-time, along with other players and coaches from both teams – as first reported by Planet Rugby – but City A.M. understands that these have been found to be of little significance and are unlikely to see major repercussions.

A significant punishment for Sexton could jeopardise his hopes of retiring with a World Cup trophy in hand, with the No10 confirming this year’s tournament in France to be his last.

Misconduct letters are part of the disciplinary process when issues such as these occur on or around a rugby pitch. Leinster were sent the letter late last week and now have the opportunity to respond to the allegation.

For context, one of the members of Pau’s coaching team, Sebastien Piqueronies, was banned for 10 weeks for grabbing Scottish referee Sam Grove-White in the Challenge Cup earlier this year.

A letter from EPCR, which manages the disciplinary process in European competitions, to Pau listed a decision, charges, pleas and evidence as part of an evidence gathering process. Pau’s coach pleaded guilty to committing misconduct but denied swearing.

His ban for a physical action is unlikely to be matched by any punishment handed to Sexton for his alleged verbal behaviour but, if found guilty, could rule the Irish No10 out of his country’s World Cup warm-up matches and potentially the World Cup itself if long enough.

Sexton allegedly took issue with a number of refereeing calls (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sexton was ruled out for much of Leinster’s 2022-23 United Rugby Championship and Champions Cup campaigns due to a groin injury and any potential absence from the Irish warm-ups due could see Sexton head to the World Cup without a competitive game since March.

A simple 10-week ban, if issued this week, would allow Sexton to return for Ireland’s last warm-up match against Samoa on 26 August but he would go to the World Cup with just one game under his belt in six months.

Former England captain Dylan Hartley was given an 11-week ban for allegedly swearing at referee Wayne Barnes during the 2023 Premiership final. He still denies his language was aimed at the official. This, however, would see a slightly different process due to the incident being domestic and dealt with via a red card.

Leinster were approached for comment.