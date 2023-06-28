Bayern Munich end £17m-a-year Qatari sponsor deal following fan protests

Bayern Munich have ended a long-standing sponsorship relationship with Qatar following sustained protests from some supporters.

Germany’s most successful football club have sported Qatar Airways’ logo on their shirt sleeves since 2018 in a deal reported to be worth around €20m (£17m) a year.

That replaced a similar sponsorship agreement with Doha Airport, while the 33-time Bundesliga champions have travelled to Qatar for winter training camps since 2011.

But the deal provoked unrest among activist elements of the team’s fanbase, who repeatedly urged Bayern chiefs to cut ties over human rights concerns.

The Bavarian club resisted pressure to prematurely end the Qatari Airways contract last year after receiving assurances from officials from the tiny Gulf state, which has become a major player in sport in the last 15 years.

But the six-time European champions announced on Wednesday morning that they would not be renewing the deal, which expires at the end of this month.

“The contract between FC Bayern and Qatar Airways ends by mutual agreement on 30 June 2023 after five very exciting years together,” the club said.

“The connections that FC Bayern has been able to forge with its fans in the Arab world through Qatar Airways will remain. Both partners have actively promoted an exchange between cultures.

“It has always been the goal of FC Bayern and Qatar Airways to connect people through football, including women’s football. Trusting, open exchanges have created friendships that will continue.”

Bayern chairman Jan-Christian Dreesen said: “FC Bayern and Qatar Airways have worked together successfully and learned from each other. I would like to thank Akbar Al Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways, for this. We wish all employees of Qatar Airways all the best for the future.”

Al Baker said: “Qatar Airways and FC Bayern Munich have had a fruitful partnership of years. FC Bayern is a great football club whose games we have followed with joy and passion. We wish the team all the best for the future.”

Qatar hosted last year’s men’s World Cup and its companies remain heavily involved in football, with Qatar Sports Investments owning Paris Saint-Germain.

Qatari Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani remains in talks to buy Manchester United from the Glazer family.