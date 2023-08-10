Harry Kane: Premier League Spurs agree deal in principle for €100m+ Bayern Munich Bundesliga move

By:

Tottenham Hotspur and England star Harry Kane is off to Germany

Harry Kane may be heading to Bayern Munich this season after Tottenham Hotspur agreed a deal in principle that would see the England international fetch £86m.

The deal was confirmed by the Athletic’s David Ornstein on Thursday, citing sources in Germany.

According to the publication, Kane, 30, has been leaning towards staying but must now make a decision, with one year left on his contract at the London club, before he can walk away as a free agent.

If Kane takes the exit door from the Premier League, it will bring an end to a years-long saga surrounding his hopes for silverware, with Tottenham’s trophy cabinet laying bare in recent years.

The deal being accepted comes just two days before the much-anticipated re-start of the Premier League on Friday night, with champions Manchester City facing off against Burnley, managed by ex-player Vincent Kompany.

More to follow

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.