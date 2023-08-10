Harry Kane: Premier League Spurs agree deal in principle for €100m+ Bayern Munich Bundesliga move

Tottenham Hotspur and England star Harry Kane is off to Germany

Harry Kane may be heading to Bayern Munich this season after Tottenham Hotspur agreed a deal in principle that would see the England international fetch £86m.

The deal was confirmed by the Athletic’s David Ornstein on Thursday, citing sources in Germany.

According to the publication, Kane, 30, has been leaning towards staying but must now make a decision, with one year left on his contract at the London club, before he can walk away as a free agent.

If Kane takes the exit door from the Premier League, it will bring an end to a years-long saga surrounding his hopes for silverware, with Tottenham’s trophy cabinet laying bare in recent years.

The deal being accepted comes just two days before the much-anticipated re-start of the Premier League on Friday night, with champions Manchester City facing off against Burnley, managed by ex-player Vincent Kompany.

