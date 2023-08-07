Kane: Tottenham reject €100m Bayern bid for striker

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly rejected the latest Bayern Munich offer for star striker Harry Kane.

The German club are believed to have offered a package worth in excess of €100m (£86m) in what was their third tabled attempt at signing the England international but the two clubs are around £25m apart.

The bid, made on Friday, was set to be the final one from the German side with the Bundesliga champions keen on having enough time to find another player should the offer fall through.

Kane could therefore feature for Tottenham Hotspur in their opening Premier League fixture of the season, away to Brentford on Sunday afternoon.

The striker, who has 58 goals for England in 84 appearances, is into the final year of his contract at Tottenham Hotspur having initially joined the north London club in 2009 and scored 280 goals since.

If Kane were to head to Germany, it would leave Tottenham Hotspur and new manager Ange Postecoglou short of firepower up front as the club look to find a way back into the Champions League.

He scored four goals in a 5-1 friendly over Shakhtar Donetsk on Sunday.

Dejan Kulusevski set up Kane’s hat-trick strike and hailed the professionalism of his team-mate.

“He scored four goals, so very good,” Kulusevski exclaimed.

“Nah, he’s unbelievable. Honestly, his mentality, I can learn from him like everybody. He just goes out and performs day in day out.

“He’s a true professional. I’m happy I helped him score today but of course we want him to stay and we’ll do everything to make him stay.”