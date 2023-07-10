Postecoglou: Kane looking forward to training with Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has said star striker Harry Kane is looking forward to returning to training despite questions over his future at the north London club.

It is understood that Spurs have rejected an offer worth in the region of £70m for Kane from German giants Bayern Munich, believing he is worth beyond £100m.

“What I know right now is that Harry is part of this squad and he’s looking forward to coming back to training and being amongst these players and starting to work together.

“I don’t think it’s my role to sit down and treat people in a manner because of their circumstances. I’m really big on treating everyone the same and Harry has already entrenched himself in the history of this football club.

“He’s [Kane] a very important part. He’s one of the premier strikers in the world and I want him involved. My conversation with him will be about how we can make this club successful and I’ve got no doubts that’s what he wants as well.

“I doubt it’s going to be defined in the manner that people think it’s going to be. It’s not going to be a conversation where we walk out of the room and have an understanding. I don’t want that kind of conversation.

“What I want is to introduce myself to Harry [Kane] and give him my vision of the football club and get a sense from him on what he thinks the club needs to do to be successful and walk out on that training pitch and try to make it happen.”

Kane has won the Golden Boot three times, in 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2020-21.

For England Kane has registered 58 goals in 84 appearances.

Tottenham Hotspur begin their Premier League season away to Brentford on 12 August.