Judo star Skelley channelling rugby’s Wilkinson for Paris 2024 success

A Paralympic champion whose rugby career was curtailed by sight loss is channelling Jonny Wilkinson on his journey to Paris 2024.

Chris Skelley, a visually impaired judo player, dreams of emulating the England rugby legend in his bid to climb further into the sporting history books.

Skelley was thrown into rugby and judo by his parents as a child but was eventually forced to give up the former as a teenager when he was diagnosed with ocular albinism.

The Tokyo 2020 champion continues to be a passionate rugby fan and revealed that he wants to journey into the world of visually impaired rugby post-Paris 2024 to rekindle his love for the sport.

And with one Paralympic gold medal already around his neck, Skelley hopes his career on the judo mat will ultimately mirror the lofty success of his favourite player Wilkinson.

“I played rugby my teens and then I couldn’t play anymore,” he said.

“I really did struggle with the light as I am really light sensitive, it got worse and worse, and I didn’t know how to control it. Then I had to wear sunglasses and couldn’t see the ball.

“I lost the other sport that I love, and it was heart-breaking.

“But I recent found out about visually impaired rugby. I don’t know how it works but there are a few open days where you can try it so I’m going to do that.

“Jonny has always been my favourite player. The way he worked and became the best, he didn’t leave any stone unturned and that’s the way I’ve tried to work myself and follow in his footsteps.”

Skelley won gold in the 100kg category at Tokyo 2020, in what he credits as a golden ending to a difficult few years of physical and mental health challenges.

“To have that medal around my neck broke me a bit because I’ve been on such a journey and to finally be on top the podium, it does set me off sometimes,” said Skelley, who will benefit from Aldi and Team GB’s Nearest & Dearest programme in Paris.

“It would be amazing to make my third Paralympic Games and I’m going to work my hardest to qualify and go and try and win it again.”

Qualification for Paris 2024 might still be ongoing for Skelley, but one thing is for certain, his wife and two-time Paralympic wheelchair tennis player Louise Hunt will be cheering him on from the sidelines.

The two met during Rio 2016, with their second date taking place at ParalympicsGB’s Homecoming event and Skelley cites his nearest and dearest as his ‘good luck’ charm ahead of his third Games.

“We met in Rio as she was on my table at the farewell dinner,” he said.

“I kind of lost touch with her over the Games and on the way home my coach pointed her out to me. I said hello, scared her on the flight home and have been in love ever since.

“She’s always my good luck charm. She gets me and gets what I have to do.

“There’s many a time she has had to go to birthdays and weddings by herself and fly the flag for both of us.

“She will just support me all the way and no matter what happens, she’ll still love me.”

