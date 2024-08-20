British Judo’s ‘least fashionable man’ trending for gold at Paris 2024 Paralympics

Chris Skelley will defend his judo title at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

Band of brothers or pack of hyenas – reigning Paralympic champion Chris Skelley would not swap his British Judo squad for anything.

The 31-year-old has made bonds for life with his training partners at the National Centre in Walsall.

Although the Hull judoka does admit that they can brutally honest, particularly when it comes to Skelley’s fashion sense.

“It is like a brotherhood for me, it is like a family,” he said. “We are a very close family; we are a very committed team.

“But we do like to take the mick out of each other quite a lot, and if someone does something stupid you are pounced on by what I say is a pack of hyenas.

“But that is just the way it is, I have made some amazing friends on this journey who I will keep in touch with for the rest of my life and I am very lucky to have in my life.

“I am proud to be part of this team, and I love it.”

The self-proclaimed least fashionable member of the squad was invited to the GQ Awards having become one of the names of the last Paralympic Games with gold at Tokyo 2020.

The Nottingham-born star will look to add a second crown to his collection at Paris 2024 as he goes in the +90 kg category.

“There has been a lot of stuff I have had to deal with in this last year and I just need to take a bit of a sabbatical and take care of myself mentally and physically,” said Skelley, who will benefit from Aldi and Team GB’s Nearest & Dearest programme in Paris.

“And to have time with my wife. My poor wife, I have married her and then hardly ever seen her. I need time with my wife, time with my family and with my friends, but I am never going to leave judo.

“If I do stop competitively, I am going to go and try and help the next generation. I think that is my next passion, to help achieve their dreams and become Paralympic champion and be the best in the world. That is something I want to be an advocate for.

“I think this sport is incredible, I think this sport can help people and save people, and I am always going to remind people of that and tell people what they can achieve in the sport.

“And whatever happens I am still going to be in and around it, still do it recreationally and keep loving it.”

Skelley married former wheelchair tennis player Louise Hunt in 2022 after the pair met at his first Paralympic Games in Rio.

Although Skelley has to spend plenty of time away from their Swindon home, Hunt is always there to give him a helping hand, or be his date to awards shows.

“Going to the GQ Awards, as the most unfashionable man in British Judo, most of the guys were laughing at me asking why I was at that awards evening,” he added.

“I will be open and honest; my wife does dress me. When I am living in Walsall training, I do dress myself.

“I am not the most fashionable man. I do like my Crocs, and I do like trackie bottoms and sweatshirts.

“My wife dresses me well, even though some of the team do question her fashion sense. But to be invited to the GQ Awards was ridiculous.

“You never think of being even in that environment and I was very honoured to represent ParalympicsGB, British Judo and Aldi there.”

Aldi are proud Official Partners of Team GB & ParalympicsGB, supporting all athletes through to Paris 2024.