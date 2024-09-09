Paralympic athletes and sport chiefs call on the nation to build on Paris excitement

British Paralympic athletes and sporting chiefs have urged the nation to “take the excitement around Paris 2024 forward” and continue on an “upward trajectory” of backing disability sport.

The curtain fell on 12 days of para-sport yesterday with a spectacular closing ceremony at the Stade de France in Paris.

Paralympics GB finished second in the medal table, behind runaway leaders China, with 124 medals – 49 gold, 44 silver and 31 bronze.

It means Great Britain have matched their medal haul from Tokyo – with a larger share of golds – while posting their second largest gold medal haul behind Rio since 1988.

Paralympics success

Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated: “It’s not just the medals. You have inspired millions of people to pursue their own Paralympic dreams.”

Table tennis player Will Bayley told City A.M. that “Paris was special” for him and 14-year-old teammate Bly Twomey – Baylay picked up a silver while Twomey won two bronze medals.

“But now what we want to do is take the excitement around the Games forward and make a big difference,” he added.

“As athletes we are really passionate about having a wider impact and I see this first hand in the difference my own club makes.”

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy used the harrowing story of Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson crawling off a train to insist the Paralympics have helped in highlighting what needs to change on these shores.

Ms Nandy said last week: “We’re really determined that the legacy of this Paralympics won’t just be measured in medals, it will be measured in the opportunities available to young people, regardless of whether they have a disability, regardless of their background or their circumstances in every part of the country.”

Funding future

Former American football player and current chief executive of Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby Jason Brisbane told City A.M. that “the experience in Paris was incredible. Iconic venues and the energy of the French crowd created an electrifying atmosphere”.

He went on to say that: “It’s [now] about maintaining our upward trajectory. This highlights the importance of bringing partners on board to ensure our GB Paralympic program has the resources to build on the Paris performance and medal at LA 2028.”

Other senior executives across para-sport echoed the need for secure funding structures to be maintained.

And Baylay insists that support from the National Lottery and ChangeMaker – which helps athletes push projects they are passionate about – remain key to Paralympics GB success while Brisbane’s “28 for 28” initiative, where GB Wheelchair Rugby is turning to the private sector for partnerships, could be a trendsetter for other sports.

With the Paris 2024 Paralympics concluded, stars of the Great Britain team will today return en masse to St. Pancras International.