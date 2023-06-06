Ange management: Tottenham Hotspur confirm Postecoglou as new coach

Ange Postecoglou joins Tottenham Hotspur as manager fresh from a treble-winning season at Celtic

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the appointment of treble-winning Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou as their new head coach.

The 57-year-old, who has won league titles in his native Australia, Japan and Scotland, has signed a four-year contract.

Postecoglou is the long-term replacement for Antonio Conte, who was sacked in March after just 16 months in charge.

“Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play,” said Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

“He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy – everything that is important to our club.

“We are excited to have Ange join us as we prepare for the season ahead.”

Postecoglou is the first Australian to coach in the Premier League and led the Socceroos at the 2014 World Cup.

The Greek-born former international defender also won the 2015 Asian Cup with Australia.

He won the Scottish Premiership and Scottish League Cup in both of his seasons at Celtic, completing the domestic treble this season.

Postecoglou is Spurs’ fourth long-term managerial appointment in as many years, after Conte, Nuno Espírito Santo and Jose Mourinho.