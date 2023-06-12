West Ham United to retain manager David Moyes following European triumph

David Moyes led West Ham to Europa Conference League glory last week

David Moyes is to pass up a possible move to Celtic and stay in charge of West Ham United after guiding them to success in the Europa Conference League.

Moyes, who has been in charge of the Hammers since 2019, delivered the club’s first major trophy since 1980 with a 2-1 win over Fiorentina in Prague last week.

The Scot had repeatedly come under pressure last season but kept West Ham in the Premier League and effectively secured his future with a European triumph.

Glasgow-born Moyes has been a target for Celtic after the Scottish champions lost their treble-winning manager Ange Postecoglou to Tottenham Hotspur.

Celtic are instead tipped to turn their attention to their former boss Brendan Rodgers, who was sacked by Leicester City in April as they slid towards relegation.

Moyes faces the departure of captain Declan Rice this summer, with the England midfielder a target for Arsenal, Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

But the sale of Rice will provide valuable funds for West Ham to reinvest in targets including Leicester’s Harvey Barnes and Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse.

Moyes is in his second spell in east London, having initially been hired in a fire-fighting role in 2017. Despite keeping them up, his contract was not extended.

But West Ham turned to him again in late 2019 following the sacking of Manuel Pellegrini, since when he has led them to European qualification three times.