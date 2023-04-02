Leicester sack Rodgers as Foxes look to avoid Premier League relegation

Leicester City have parted ways with manager Brendan Rodgers as the foxes look to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Leicester’s 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace yesterday at Selhurst Park left Leicester City 19th in the Premier League table.

Rodgers is the 11th manager to be sacked in the Premier League this season.

‘Rodgers departs as successful’

In a statement, Leicester said: “Leicester City Football Club has reached a mutual agreement with Brendan Rodgers that will see him leave the Club after four years as our Men’s First Team Manager.

“Brendan departs King Power Stadium as one of the most successful managers in the Club’s history, having guided us to our long-awaited first FA Cup triumph in 2021, the FA Community Shield in the same year, two of the Club’s three highest Premier League finishes and consecutive European campaigns, including our first European semi-final in 2022.

“Assistant Manager Chris Davies and First Team Fitness Coach Glen Driscoll will also be leaving with the Club’s thanks and best wishes for their future careers.

“Immediate responsibility for Men’s First Team training and match preparation will be led by the Club’s long-serving First Team Coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell.

Leicester City Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: “The achievements of the team under Brendan’s management speak for themselves – we’ve experienced some of our finest footballing moments under his guidance and will always be grateful to him and his staff for the heights they helped us to reach on the pitch.”

Northern Irishman Rodgers took over the Foxes in February 2019 after the club experienced a disappointing spell with Claude Puel.

Rodgers has the best winning record of a permanent Leicester City manager since Nigel Pearson’s spell between 2008 and 2010 despite the club winning the league in the 2015-16 season.

Rodgers led the Foxes to their first FA Cup title in the 2020-21 season with the club also lifting the 2021 Community Shield.

Betfair name Brentford’s Thomas Frank as favourite to take over the job at the King Power. Rafa Benitez, Marcelo Bielsa, Mauricio Pochettino and Ralph Hussenhuttl are also in the mix.