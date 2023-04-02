Potter SACKED by Chelsea after just 206 days in charge at Stamford Bridge

Graham Potter became the 12th Premier League manager of the season to be sacked after Chelsea axed the 47-year-old just hours after Leicester City dismissed Brendan Rodgers. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Potter survived just 206 days at Stamford Bridge having joined the club from Brighton, replacing Thomas Tuchel, on a five-year deal reportedly worth £60m.

His side lost 2-0 to Aston Villa on Saturday to leave them with a Premier League record of just two wins in their last nine matches.

It’s the second managerial sacking in a new era for Chelsea after the club was sold to a consortium headed up by American Todd Boehly and comes on the same day Leicester City fired Rodgers after four years at the helm.

The axing of the duo takes this season’s number of Premier League sackings to 12 – the previous record was 10 in 2021-22, 2017-18, 2013-14 and 2008-09.

Chelsea are 11th in the Premier league table, 12 points off Manchester United in the Champions League spots.

Potter’s Chelsea won just 12 matches out of 31 in all competitions at a win percentage of 39 – the lowest of any permanent Chelsea manager this century.

A statement said: “Chelsea FC has announced that Graham Potter has departed the club. Graham has agreed to collaborate with the club to facilitate a smooth transition.

“In his time with the club, Graham has taken us to the quarter final of the Champions League, where we will face Real Madrid. Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future.

“Bruno Saltor will take charge of the team as interim head coach.”

Co-controlling owners Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said: “We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person. He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this outcome.”