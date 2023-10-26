Newcastle signing Tonali to miss Euro 2024 over gambling ban

Newcastle United and Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali has been banned for 10 months by his national side’s football governing body for breaching betting rules.

Gambling campaigners have said the 23-year-old deserves “empathy and support” for his addiction.

“An agreement has been reached between the federal prosecutor and Sandro Tonali,” Italian football federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina said.

Tonali banned

“The plea agreement is for 18 months, of which eight months is for rehabilitation, which involves therapeutic activity and making at least 16 public appearances.

“The rules call for a certain number of years of suspension, but the plea bargain and extenuating circumstances have been taken into consideration and the players’ collaboration went above and beyond, therefore we must continue to respect the rules we have established for ourselves.”

The midfielder joined Newcastle from AC Milan in July for £55m and came off the bench during Newcastle’s 1-0 defeat by Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday.

But will be unable to play until August next year, meaning he will miss the Euro 2024 tournament with Italy in Germany if they qualify.

“Footballers are human and if they are suffering from addiction they deserve empathy and support, not lengthy bans,” the Big Step, part of Gambling With Lives charity, told PA.

“Every football game is wall-to-wall with gambling ads, not just across shirts but around stadiums and related media content.

“Sending someone addicted to gambling into this environment is like sending an alcoholic to work in a pub. If you force young footballers to endorse addictive products then don’t be surprised if they use them.

“Ending all gambling advertising and sponsorship in football, including all parts of the shirt and in every stadium, will help to prevent harm to those on and off the pitch.”