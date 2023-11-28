Who owns Newcastle United now? How much did PIF pay Mike Ashley in 2021?

Newcastle is owned by PIF.

Who are the current owners of Newcastle United?

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, otherwise known as the Public Investment Fund (PIF), majority owns Newcastle United.

PIF’s chairman is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who is also the Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia.

Minority shareholders include businesswoman Amanda Staveley’s Cantervale Limited and RB Sports and Media. Its ultimate beneficial owner is listed as Jamie Reuben, son and nephew respectively of billionaire British investors David Reuben and Simon Reuben.

What is the breakdown of the ownership?

PIF 80% Cantervale Limited 10% RB Sports and Media 10%

Who are the directors and CEO of Newcastle United?

Yasir Al-Rumayyan is the club’s chairman. He holds business positions including governor of PIF, chairman of Saudi petrol giant Aramco and chairman of LIV Golf.

Listed directors include Amanda Staveley, Jamie Reuben, Abdulmajid Ahmed Alhagbani and Asmaa Mohammed Rezeeq.

Darren Eales is the club’s chief executive. Eales joined Newcastle in 2022 after acting as the CEO of Atlanta United in Major League Soccer.

What is PIF’s net worth?

The fund is valued at around $700bn. It is tasked with generating profitable returns for the country.

When did PIF buy Newcastle United and who was the previous owner?

PIF’s takeover of Newcastle United was completed in October 2021 following a long fight to win approval from the Premier League.

British businessman Mike Ashley, founder of retail giant Frasers Group, sold the club for £305m after a 14-year tenure as owner.

Ashley had put the club up for sale as early as 2017 as fans frequently protested against his frugal management.

Newcastle were placed 19th when Ashley finally sold the club in late 2021, but managed to avoid relegation.

What is PIF’s record as Newcastle United owner?

Newcastle United finished fourth in the Premier League in the second year of PIF’s ownership, and beat Paris Saint-Germain in the group stages of the Champions League this year.

Since their takeover, the club have spent big on players such as Alexander Isak and Sandro Tonali.

Saudi Arabia has been accused of committing human rights abuses by groups including Amnesty International.

Their latest published accounts, for the 2021-22 season, show that Newcastle United had revenue of £180m, placing them 20th in Deloitte’s Football Money League, and made a loss of £70m.