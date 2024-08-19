Newcastle United £55m star’s potential comeback match confirmed

Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali could return from his betting ban next week

Banned Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali could return to action after 10 months on the sidelines in next week’s Carabao Cup second-round tie at Nottingham Forest.

The Magpies will head to the City Ground on Wednesday 28 August, the same day that Italy midfielder Tonali’s ban for betting offences is due to be lifted.

The former AC Milan player began a worldwide 10-month suspension in October after he admitted breaching betting regulations.

The ban, which was imposed by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) for offences committed during his time in Italy, came just three months after his £55m move to Newcastle.

Tonali scored on his debut in a 5-1 Premier League victory over Aston Villa but managed only 12 appearances for Newcastle before he was banned.

Confirmation that their Carabao Cup tie at Forest will take place on 28 August has opened the door for Tonali to return next week.

Newcastle then host Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park on Sunday 1 September.

He may not be ready to play immediately upon becoming available, however, with Magpies head coach Eddie Howe admitting last week that he is short of match fitness.

Howe said: “Physically, he’s very fit, he’s in a really good place, but he just hasn’t had the matches and the game sharpness that you can only really get from games.”

Newcastle began their Premier League campaign on Saturday with a 1-0 home win over promoted Southampton, despite having Fabian Schar sent off in the first half.