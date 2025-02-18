Power and Dino set to write their Own Story

Our Power (right) has finished runner-up on both his starts this season

ATTENTION turns to Kempton and Newcastle this Saturday with both tracks hosting competitive cards featuring two historic staying chases.

Kempton’s Ladbrokes Trophy (3.35pm) is often used as a stepping stone to the Ultima at Cheltenham or the Grand National further down the line, and while Hyland, Iroko and Kandoo Kid have those kinds of races in mind, this looks to have been the main target for OUR POWER.

In just a few seasons Sam Thomas has proved himself very adept at preparing horses for these big staying handicaps and has already won this before with the horse in question.

That victory came two years ago, when he just held on from a rallying rival, and he has only been seen five times since then.

However, he arrives here in fine form, and lines up off a mark of 144, the same mark as when winning in 2023 if you take excellent three-pound claimer Dylan Johnston’s weight allowance into account.

Two runs this season have yielded two silver medals, first up behind the highly progressive King Turgeon at Cheltenham in December and then when backing that up with another good effort behind Chantry House over the same course and distance a few weeks later.

He should be happier back at a flatter track and on quicker ground, with the Kempton going currently described as good.

At 8/1 he looks a very sound each-way bet to go close to repeating his heroics from two years ago.

Thomas and Johnston also have claims earlier on the card when they combine with CELTIC DINO in the Grade Two Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle (3.00pm).

While he did finish around nine lengths adrift of current market leader Miami Magic at Aintree last time, there looks to be too much between them in the betting, with that rival priced around 6/4 and Celtic Dino at 6/1.

Celtic Dino had been an impressive winner of two hurdles races in the run-up to Aintree, including giving recent William Hill Hurdle winner Joyeuse a sound beating at Ascot.

Like many in this contest, he holds an entry in the Supreme Novices’ at the Festival, and while that would seem somewhat fanciful at this stage, he’s more than shown enough ability to be up to winning this kind of race.

Bill Esdaile came within a nose of landing a 1000/1 treble last weekend.

Newcastle’s historic Eider Chase (2.10pm), run over four-and-a-quarter miles, is often a gruelling contest but it could be run on better ground than usual this year and that will make it slightly less of a test.

Read more Purton Power can get Young Champion’s head in front

Plenty towards the top of the betting hold claims such as O’Connell and Collectors Item, but the first named has stamina to prove at this trip, while the latter hails from a stable that might not be in the best form.

One that caught my eye at bigger prices was Irish raider HISTORY OF FASHION, who likes better ground and arrives here in the best form he’s been in for many seasons.

Pat Fahy’s charge went several years without a win but has two to his name this season, the second a taking success in a strong Fairyhouse heat.

Last time out he ran a brilliant race in one of the most competitive staying handicaps of the season at Leopardstown, keeping on strongly for sixth behind Grand National hopefuls Perceval Legallois and Nick Rockett.

He’s up to a mark of 130 now, but conditional Harry Sexton taking off seven pounds will help, and I think he’s a fair price at 14/1.

I’m keen to throw another dart at the Eider with Lucinda Russell’s YOUR OWN STORY.

He ran a taking race when sixth in the Welsh National last time and lines up here off a pound lower, so he can be competitive at 20/1 for a yard that are in red-hot form.

POINTERS SATURDAY

History Of Fashion e/w 2.10pm Newcastle

Your Own Story e/w 2.10pm Newcastle

Celtic Dino e/w 3.00pm Kempton

Our Power e/w 3.35pm Kempton