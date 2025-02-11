Threeunder could play a winning shot in the Swinley

Threeunderthrufive won Ascot’s Swinley Chase last season.

YESTERDAY’s announcement of the Grand National weights will make no more than factual reading for trainer Paul Nicholls as he looks to ready THREEUNDERTHRUFIVE for Aintree’s April spectacular.

That’s because the Ditcheat-based trainer looks to have waited until after the announcement before running his 10-year-old at Ascot, meaning even if he was to win the Swinley Chase (3.00pm) by the length of the straight he wouldn’t line up in the National with any more weight on his back.

Connections can have a real go at this race, and at 10/1 he is certainly a horse that caught my eye when going through the early entries on the lookout for an ante-post bet.

It’s worth pointing out that he won this race 12 months ago off a mark of 152 and lines up here off just a pound higher.

He also arrives fresh, having only run once this season, when finishing third behind Victtorino over this course and distance in December.

There’s every reason to believe he will come on for that run, and given he beat Victtorino in this race last year, yet that reopposing rival is less than half his price, he looks good value.

He clearly goes well at the track, and the good ground for the time of year is another thing that will suit him.

Everything looks set for a big run in his bid to set up a tilt at the National in the spring.

The Grade One Ascot Chase (3.37pm) is the feature on the card and looks an intriguing clash between Ascot specialist Pic D’Orhy and recent Cotswold Chase winner L’Homme Presse.

For me, though, it’s not a betting race, and instead I’m going to look to the earlier Reynoldstown Novices’ Chase (1.50pm) for a second ante-post selection.

Jinko Blue and Lowry’s Bar head the market after fighting out the finish to a Grade Two at Windsor last time and they are both worthy of respect, but one I’m drawn to at bigger prices is THE CHANGING MAN.

Joe Tizzard’s eight-year-old has been something of a perpetual bridesmaid this season, finishing second in three of his four starts.

He has run well in competitive handicaps on all occasions though, bumping into well-handicapped rivals such as Victtorino over this course and distance in December.

The fact he has been running against battle-hardened handicappers will stand him in good stead now dropping back into novice company and he should find this easier.

He has already proved he goes well at Ascot and I can see him running another big race at attractive odds of 8/1.

Wincanton’s Kingwell Hurdle (1.36pm) is another major race on a busy Saturday and one where we already have a vested interest with our ante-post Champion Hurdle pick Golden Ace seeking to prove her credentials for the Festival.

I can see her going very close here and wouldn’t put anyone off taking the 5/2 currently available.

However, we go to Haydock’s Grand National Trial (3.15pm) for my final ante-post tip this weekend.

Plenty depends on whether top-weight Royale Pagaille turns up as his absence would mean many of the current light-weight entries would be unlikely to take their chance from out of the weights.

FAMOUS BRIDGE looks bound to line up though, has plenty of form around Haydock and stays well.

He was in the process of running a big race when unseating at the 17th in this contest last year and is handicapped to go well again off a three-pound lower mark.

With 12/1 available in a place, he’s my idea of a strong each-way play.

POINTERS SATURDAY

The Changing Man e/w 1.50pm Ascot

Threeunderthrufive e/w 3.00pm Ascot

Famous Bridge e/w 3.15pm Haydock