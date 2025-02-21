The Punter Episode 12: Kempton, Newcastle and Southwell (AW), plus The Saudi Cup and G1s in Hong Kong

Tom Marriott and Bill Esdaile give their fancies for Saturday’s ITV Racing. Trainer Sam Thomas joins them to discuss his four Saturday runners, plus Wally Pyrah’s view on Romantic Warrior’s Saudi Cup bid and Sha Tin’s Group 1 raceday on Sunday.

